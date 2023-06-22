Mechanical Design Engineer, Electric motor active parts, Stator&Rotor
Electromobility is changing the automotive world, and we are now looking for you who want to be part of this change happening in our industry! The Electromobility organization is responsible for the complete development lifecycle of our electric powertrains - from advanced engineering through product development into the maintenance phase. Together we drive the transition from conventional powertrains to electromobility based on cutting-edge engineering, state-of-the-art research, and well-proven technology within the Volvo Group. By joining us, you'll be part of a global and diverse team of highly skilled professionals who work with passion, trust each other, and embrace change to stay ahead. We make our customers win.
By 2040 entire sales of Volvo Group vehicle shall be fossil free and already by 2030 the annual sale of Electric Trucks will be 100 000. Electromobility is key area for the Volvo Group to be in the forefront of environmentally friendly transport solutions for a more sustainable tomorrow.
About the team:
Our team is a part of MDS (Motor Drive System) section which is responsible for development of electric motor drive systems for our Battery Electric Vehicle and Hybrid vehicles. Our goal is to develop and deliver the best electric motor drive systems on the market for the needs of our customers. We are constantly growing and searching for new colleagues. If you want to work in an inspiring environment with innovative and inspiring colleagues and lead the technology development in field of traction electric motors, you are very welcome to apply for this position.
Role description:
As a Mechanical Design Engineer specializing in Rotor and Stator Lamination Stacks, you will play a crucial role in the design and development of electric motor components. Your expertise will contribute to the creation of optimal solutions for shape, size, and material selection. This is an exciting opportunity to collaborate with a multidisciplinary team and make a significant impact on the future of electric motor technology. Apply here today!
Role responsibilities:
Conduct mechanical design of rotor and stator lamination stacks, ensuring efficient and effective assembly methods (interlocking, gluing) and considering material knowledge on magnetic steel laminations.
Utilize CAD software (specifically CREO) for 3D modeling and drawings, creating detailed designs that meet technical requirements and specifications.
Collaborate with electromagnetic designers and the structural analysis team to iterate designs and provide optimal solutions for shape, size, and material choice.
Perform basic structural analysis and calculations to ensure the structural integrity of the designs under static and dynamic loads.
Collaborate with the test team to define and plan necessary test activities for the validation of the design.
Work closely with the purchasing department to identify and select suppliers for the concerned components, considering factors such as quality, cost, and delivery.
Requirements:
Bachelor's degree in Mechanical or Electromechanical Engineering. A Master's degree is preferred.
5-7 years of experience in the field of electric motor design, with a focus on stator and rotor lamination stack design.
Proficiency in CAD software, particularly CREO, for 3D design and drawings.
Strong knowledge of stack assembly methods such as interlocking and gluing.
Familiarity with material properties and manufacturing methods related to magnetic steel laminations and stacks (e.g., laser cutting, punching, welding, gluing, interlock).
Experience in tolerancing for press fit and shrink fit applications.
Ability to design for structural integrity, considering static and dynamic loads.
Experience working with suppliers, evaluating their capabilities and selecting appropriate partners.
Knowledge of CAE tools and skills in FEM simulation are considered a meritorious asset.
Personal qualifications:
We believe that you are an action-oriented team player with the ability to successfully drive yours and the team's joint tasks to completion. You have a strategic ability to understand, identify and adapt to future needs and challenges. You also have adequate planning and organizing abilities.
What we offer?
