Mechanical Design Engineer Concept Center at Volvo Cars
2024-12-04
Who are we?
Volvo Cars is a company on a mission; to bring traditional car manufacturing into a connected, sustainable and smart future.
Since 1927, we have been a brand known for our commitment to safety, creating innovative cars that make life less complicated for our consumers. In 2010, we decided to transform our business, resulting in a totally new generation of cars and technologies, as well as steady growth and record sales. Today, we're expanding our global footprint in Europe, China and the US, and we're on the lookout for new talent.
We are constantly pushing our own skills and abilities to drive change in the automobile industry like never before. We are looking for innovative, committed people to join us in this endeavour and create safe, sustainable and connected cars. We believe in the power of people and will challenge and support you to reach your full potential. Join us and be part of Volvo Cars' journey into the future.
Let's introduce ourselves
Are you passionate about innovation and eager to shape the future of automotive design? Volvo Cars Concept Centre is looking for a talented Mechanical Design Engineer to join our dynamic team. As part of Engineering, you'll play a crucial role in developing cutting-edge test objects and prototypes.
At Concept Centre we manufacture and develop a wide range of products that benefit our customers all over the Volvo Cars organization. From full scale prototype cars for evaluating ergonomics, aerodynamics, safety and design, to smaller projects in all categories, we have the capability to plan, design, engineer and produce prototypes and rigs using a number of manufacturing methods.
Concept Engineering supports the development of prototypes and test objects at Concept Center with CAD nufo and prototype tooling. Our department works from single items to complete cars for internal customers within P&Q but also Manufacturing System Structure, Design and Manufacturing Engineering.
What We Offer:
• Cutting-Edge Projects: Work on innovative projects that push the boundaries of automotive design.
• Collaborative Environment: Join a team of experts and collaborate with various departments, including HW, SW, Electrical systems, and more.
• Professional Growth: Opportunities for continuous learning and development in a supportive environment.
What you'll do
Key Responsibilities:
• Innovative Design Solutions: Collaborate with project teams to plan and develop construction and design solutions.
• Concept Development: Create and refine conceptual system solutions based on emerging technologies and materials.
• Prototype Testing: Build and test prototypes to evaluate concept functionality, iterating to meet performance and reliability standards.
• Project Management: Maintain and update project design schedules, ensuring traceable documentation in Team Center Engineering (TCe).
• Technical Support: Act as a technical representative for prototype design, providing support and expertise.
• Continuous Improvement: Engage in initiatives to enhance operational methods and processes.
• Sustainability and Cost Efficiency: Integrate sustainable practices and cost-effective solutions into engineering designs and processes.
What you'll bring
To thrive in this role, we believe you have a structured and goal-oriented approach combined with an innovative strategic mindset, enabling you to navigate complex projects effectively. Your ability to communicate and network seamlessly allows you to collaborate across teams and build strong relationships with stakeholders, fostering a positive and productive work environment. Your experience in innovation, automotive, design, industrialization and launch phases of car programs demonstrates your capability to drive results during critical stages of development.
Qualifications:
• Educational Background: Have a MSc degree in a relevant field (preferably mechanical engineering) or equivalent expertise
• Experience: Minimum of 5 years in prototype development.
• Technical Skills: Proficiency in CAD (Catia V5/V6), material knowledge for prototypes, and excellent knowledge of TCe.
• Language Skills: Fluent in English, both written and spoken.
• Additional Skills: Experience in VCC product development, SW development processes, and technical leadership roles. Ability to manage complexity and align plans to achieve results.
• Customer-Driven: Strong focus on understanding and meeting customer needs.
• Self-Driven Mindset: Ability to work independently and proactively in a fast-paced, changing environment.
• Cost and Sustainability Focus: Prioritize cost-effective and sustainable design solutions.
* Experience in VCC product development
* SW development processes and technical leadership roles.
* Ability to manage complexity and align plans to achieve results.
Behavioral Competencies:
• Ensures Ownership: Hold self and others accountable.
• Manages Complexity: Solve complex problems effectively.
