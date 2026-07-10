Mechanical Design Engineer
Volvo Personvagnar Aktiebolag / Grafiska jobb / Göteborg Visa alla grafiska jobb i Göteborg
2026-07-10
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
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, Olofström
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Company description:
Who are we?Volvo Cars is a company on a mission; to bring traditional car manufacturing into a connected, sustainable and smart future.Since 1927, we have been a brand known for our commitment to safety, creating innovative cars that make life less complicated for our consumers. In 2010, we decided to transform our business, resulting in a totally new generation of cars and technologies, as well as steady growth and record sales. Today, we're expanding our global footprint in Europe, China and the US, and we're on the lookout for new talent. We are constantly pushing our own skills and abilities to drive change in the automobile industry like never before. We are looking for innovative, committed people to join us in this endeavour and create safe, sustainable and connected cars. We believe in the power of people and will challenge and support you to reach your full potential. Join us and be part of Volvo Cars' journey into the future.
Job description: Let's introduce ourselves
Green Propulsion and Thermal Management are increasingly important areas for Volvo Cars to become leading in Electrification. Thermal Management have a key role in energy efficient propulsion by optimizing control towards customer functions and balancing attributes. The systems are getting more advanced and complex including different temperature levels, cooling down, heating up, transfer/transport and store heat for electric motors, battery, control modules etc. All this needs to be designed with sustainability in focus.
Thermal management is a part of the Energy department within the unit Propulsion & Energy. The section Thermal & Energy Management is divided into four groups, working closely together for a complete Thermal Management system delivery, both on HW and SW side. Our group, Thermal System & Function, have ownership of Thermal management from first architectural sketch, on HW and functional side, including concept design, to system development and ownership within our running programs. We are 12 persons with high ambitions, different ages, background and experience. We are characterized as an open and friendly group where everyone shares their knowledge with each other.
What you'll do
As an engineer working with Function Realisation and System Design you are a key person for total coordination of the electrical realization of Thermal Management functionality. You work in close cooperation with other technical areas, attributes and aspects. Within the department you will work in close cooperation with our Function owner, System architects, SW developers, CAE engineers and Component owners.
You will also:
Lead the system design and implementation of Thermal Management functionality across departments
Break down functional behavior to requirements for SW implementation, both within our department and to other technical areas if needed
Lead the system design work with allocation of both software components, actuators and sensors
Lead the System Safety work within the thermal area, ensuring functional safety fulfilment of the Thermal Management System. You will also participate / support in other work packages such as HARA, PRSP and similar work products lead by function / SW architect
Participate in future development and improvement of our Thermal Management functionalities, documented in our Technical and Functional Roadmaps
Participate in developing our Verification plan (AVN) on system- and complete vehicle level, regarding the function, both generic and per program
What you'll bring
You have experience from functionality or software development best practices. To fit our diverse team, you need to be a team player that believes in inclusiveness. As a person you are structured, supportive and contribute with personal energy.
You would bring an University degree BSc or MSc within mechatronics, electrical or electronics as well as 5+ years working experience within relevant field. You bring experience from SW/ Function development and/or testing within automotive development is meritorious.
You bring experience within control technology, theoretically and from practical applications, are considered as an advantage within this role as well as from diagnostics concept development is considered as an advantage.
You are curious, structured, good analytical skills and a great technical interest. You have attention to details are important, but also having the ability to visualize the entire picture.
You are fluent in English (written and spoken) as well as carry a valid driving license (B). Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-08-09 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "81126-44293903". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Volvo Personvagnar Aktiebolag
(org.nr 556074-3089), https://www.volvocars.com/
405 31 GOTHENBURG Arbetsplats
Volvo Car Corporation Jobbnummer
9998889