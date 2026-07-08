Mechanical Design Engineer
Aira Group AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Helsingborg Visa alla maskiningenjörsjobb i Helsingborg
2026-07-08
, Bjuv
, Åstorp
, Höganäs
, Landskrona
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Aira Group AB i Helsingborg
, Stockholm
eller i hela Sverige
10% of Europe's CO2 emissions are caused by residential heating, and energy bills are out of control. Aira is here to change that.
With our intelligent Aira Heat Pump at the heart, we're making the switch to clean energy-tech easier and more affordable. Helping Europe turn off gas and slashing energy costs one home at a time.
Founded in 2022 and with 1200+ employees and counting, Aira is driving the clean energy revolution by providing homes with modern clean energy-tech solutions such as solar power, battery storage solutions, and heat pumps. With a state-of-the-art production facility in Poland, and HQ in Stockholm, Sweden, and hubs across the UK, Germany and Italy, Aira is well on track to install clean energy-tech into 5 million homes by 2034.
About the role
We are now looking for a Mechanical Design Engineer to join us on our journey to shape the future of clean energy. In this role, you won't just design – you'll help drive innovation at the core of Aira's next-generation heat pump technology. As part of our fast-scaling team, you'll influence how we work, accelerate product development, and bring bold ideas to life. Your contributions will directly impact both our team's growth and the products we create – products that will transform how people heat and power their homes. By joining us, you'll play an essential role in our mission to make sustainable living accessible to millions and create real, positive change for the planet.
What you'll be doing
As a Mechanical Design Engineer, you will be at the heart of developing the next generation of Aira's intelligent heat pumps and home energy systems. Your work will span the full development cycle – from concept to detailed design, testing, verification, and preparation for manufacturing – giving you the opportunity to make a direct impact on how our products take shape and reach the market.
You'll design and develop cutting-edge mechanical solutions, with a strong focus on robust design and innovation while balancing the final performance, product size, and costs. Beyond design work, you will influence our ways of working and the technologies we choose, playing a pivotal role in shaping Aira's future product portfolio.
This is not just about engineering excellence – it's about driving innovation that enables sustainable living for millions of households. By joining us, you'll help turn bold ideas into tangible solutions that make a real difference for both people and the planet.
Your key responsibilities will include:
Designing and developing mechanical parts and assemblies, Bills of Materials and component selections tailored for high-performance heat pump systems and its accessories.
Creating detailed technical documentation, including 3D models and 2D drawings (experience with PLM tools and SolidWorks is highly valued).
Actively contributing to project meetings and reporting progress to product management, ensuring accurate planning, follow-up, and monitoring of all activities within the designated area.
Collaborating closely with cross-functional engineering teams to ensure compliance with customer needs, regulatory standards, and the overall product vision and requirements.
Exploring and integrating innovative materials and tooling methods, for example within plastics and sheet metals, to enhance product quality, sustainability, and long-term reliability.
Designing enclosures for electronics, such as PCBAs and/or similar, by plastic injection molding and/or sheet metal.
Working closely with industrial design, taking over A-surfaces, and realizing the CMF specifications.
Collaborating with main suppliers and development partners.
What you'll bring to the role
Solid experience in mechanical design or relevant technical fields, such as product development and mechanical engineering.
B.Sc. in Mechanical Engineering or M.S. in Mechanical Engineering, Design & Product Development, or equivalent.
Experience working with 3D tools for designing mechanical components in a 3D environment; SolidWorks proficiency is advantageous.
Experience in consumer products involving electronics and embedded software.
Experience in testing, reliability, and qualification of systems, either in-house or on the partner side.
Proven track record in transitioning designs into mass production, ensuring rigorous quality control and reliability standards.
Experience working in the conceptual phase, physical prototyping, hands-on testing, and sustainability.
Experience working closely with industrial designers.
Proficiency with tools such as PowerPoint or Adobe and the ability to present ideas to both technical and non-technical audiences.
An open mindset and a passion for working in a start-up environment with a strong ambition to scale quickly.
What is in it for you?
Gain hands-on experience in a fast-growing scale-up, with a supportive and inclusive culture, and career advancement opportunities.
Collaborate with diverse teams across international markets and launch products globally.
Develop and grow personally and professionally in an entrepreneurial-minded environment.
Thrive in a dynamic, solution-oriented culture, tackling challenges and driving meaningful solutions that make a positive impact on the world.
Influence the company's success, with a visible impact on product development and market growth.
Enjoy our brand-new R&D Center located at Berga, Helsingborg.
At Aira, we champion next-generation energy as well as diversity and inclusion. We firmly believe that a diverse workforce fosters innovation and creativity, enhancing our ability to serve customers and communities effectively. We welcome individuals from all backgrounds, cultures, and perspectives to join our team. Our commitment is to uphold equality and inclusivity, fostering a collaborative environment where everyone can thrive and contribute to a better future for our people and the planet. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2027-01-04 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-8039397-2092981". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Aira Group AB
(org.nr 559352-3649), https://career.airahome.com
Muskötgatan 12 (visa karta
)
254 66 HELSINGBORG Arbetsplats
Aira Jobbnummer
9997314