Mechanical Design Engineer
Volvo Personvagnar AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Göteborg
2025-01-22
Who are we?
Volvo Cars is a company on a mission; to bring traditional car manufacturing into a connected, sustainable and smart future.
Since 1927, we have been a brand known for our commitment to safety, creating innovative cars that make life less complicated for our consumers. In 2010, we decided to transform our business, resulting in a totally new generation of cars and technologies, as well as steady growth and record sales. Today, we're expanding our global footprint in Europe, China and the US, and we're on the lookout for new talent.
We are constantly pushing our own skills and abilities to drive change in the automobile industry like never before. We are looking for innovative, committed people to join us in this endeavour and create safe, sustainable and connected cars. We believe in the power of people and will challenge and support you to reach your full potential. Join us and be part of Volvo Cars' journey into the future.
Let's introduce ourselves
Volvo Cars is a leading global automotive company dedicated to creating a sustainable future. We are at the forefront of innovation, committed to delivering high-quality vehicles that redefine the driving experience. As we continue to drive the automotive industry forward, we are seeking a highly skilled and motivated Design Engineer to join our dynamic team in the development of cutting-edge electrical distribution system components.
What you'll do
You will be part of a team including design engineers and product planners, leading product development plans for the components. The team provides cable harnesses with in-house designed components facilitating wiring distribution through the vehicle.
Your responsibilities will include:
Conceptual Design: Define design prerequisites for mechanical components supporting vehicle harnesses (channels, grommets, brackets, etc.); develop concepts for the electrical distribution system components, ensuring fulfilment of all requirements on sustainability, packaging, mechanical properties, etc.
Detailed Design: Create detailed designs and specifications for the components, considering factors such as manufacturing processes, assembly requirements.
Prototyping and Testing: Conduct prototyping testing in rig environment; assist prototyping builds, conducting assessments to validate designs and identify areas for improvement.
Documentation: Maintain comprehensive documentation throughout the design and development process, ensuring clear communication and transfer of knowledge to relevant stakeholders.
Innovation: Stay abreast of industry trends, emerging technologies, and best practices to contribute to continuous improvement and innovation within the electrical distribution system domain.
You own a bachelor's or master's degree in mechanical engineering or similar.
You have proven experience (5+ years) in design of mechanical components for electrical distribution systems, preferably within the automotive industry. You are familiar with manufacturing processes and quality standards on metallic, rubber and plastic components.
You are proficient in CAD software (e.g., CATIA) and simulation tools (e.g., Industrial Path Solutions Cable simulations, mold flow simulations, finite elements solvers for structural analyses).
You have strong problem-solving skills, attention to detail and act quickly on changes.
You will work closely with cross-functional teams, including electrical engineers, mechanical engineers, manufacturing engineers, purchasers, and suppliers, to ensure seamless integration of electrical distribution components into vehicle. Therefore, effective communication and collaboration skills are essential for this role.
To comply with material deliveries to the different vehicle programs, it is essential that you understand project plans, gates, and milestones according to Volvo Product Development System and work according to Volvo's procedures, standards, and requirements. Ersättning
