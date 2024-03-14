Mechanical Design Engineer
Thule Sweden AB, Hillerstorp / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Gnosjö Visa alla maskiningenjörsjobb i Gnosjö
2024-03-14
, Gislaved
, Tranemo
, Vaggeryd
, Värnamo
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Thule Sweden AB, Hillerstorp i Gnosjö
, Värnamo
, Malmö
eller i hela Sverige
Want to join an extraordinary team developing world-leading products that make it easy to bring along the things you care for - easily, securely and in style - when living an active life? We are looking for mechanical design engineers to strengthen our team within Strollers and Child bike seats in Hillerstorp.
In your role as Mechanical Design Engineer you will design and develop state of the art Thule products in close collaboration with your Chief Engineer and other cross functional team members such as Project Managers, Simulations Engineers, Test Engineers, Prototype technicians and Soft Goods Developers. Together with the project team you will strive to develop new product and components with high quality, within targeted cost and time plans, to meet market requirements of our consumers. You will follow the complete product development cycle, from idea generation to industrialization. Throughout the development cycle it is important to keep mechanical performance, manufacturing methods, cost, appearance and compliance in mind.
Your main tasks will be based upon mechanical engineering using theoretical knowledges supported with computer aided tools like CAD, simulation and moldflow analysis. Your tasks will consist of both CAD-work and drawing/specification creation, as well as hands on concept generation, order and evaluate prototypes, analyze test results and validate strength and performance of designs through simulation and test. In your role it is important that you understand the outcome from analysis and test and incorporate changes into the design.
Your profile
You have an academic degree in mechanical engineering or equivalent documented experience together with minimum 5 years of relevant work experience. Furthermore, you should have good knowledge in design of components and systems with materials like Plastic, Aluminum, Sheet metal and Steel tubes. In addition to this you have extensive 3D/CAD experience (preferable Solidworks). Meritorious consideration for those with good knowledge in PLM-system.
To succeed in this role we believe you are open-minded, curious and like to collaborate with others. On the same time, you are self-driven and can push your projects forward. Furthermore, it is important to understand and contribute to good understandable specifications and parts that are easy to manufacture. We trust you have a structured and professional approach with flexibility in mind and consistent in delivery together with a strong can-do attitude. We believe in strong teamwork both within your own team but also across teams. We strive to be an open and curious organization, sharing our knowledge and inspiring one another. Within Thule Group you will find people who have a passion for the products we make and the outdoor company we are. We share the same values and we like to have fun. All of our employees have a joint responsibility to maintain that spirit and contribute to it.
About our Global Product Development Department
Globally we are over 250 engineers out of the majority is working in our Global Product Development Center in Hillerstorp (Sweden). Our cross functional team consists of highly skilled and motivated members with a well-balanced variety of experiences. We are a truly global company with an international and multi-cultural team. English is the language we use in our daily communication.
We see a great future with continued passion for product development that is so vital for our growth as a company. We set great value in our working environment and offer great premises designed for product development. In our Global R&D center in Hillerstorp we have expanded with new offices, landscapes, team rooms and creative areas, but also great prototype areas including cut & sew and electronics lab.
Application
This position is placed in Hillerstorp and reports to Manager Design Engineering, Simon Stråth who is able to answer detailed questions regarding this position by phone 0370 -255 78. Please apply through our website www.thulegroup.com/open-positions
with CV and personal letter. Do not wait to show your interest until the last application date as interviews are held continuously during the process and the position might be filled before the last application deadline, which is 7th of April.
We look forward hearing from you!
About Thule Group
Thule Group is a global sports and outdoor company. We offer high-quality products with smart features and a sustainable design that make it easy for people across the globe to live an active life. Under the motto Active Life, Simplified - and with a focus on consumer-driven innovation and long-term sustainability - we develop, manufacture and market products within the product categories Sport&Cargo Carriers (roof racks, roof boxes and carriers for transporting cycling, water and winter sports equipment, and rooftop tents mounted on a car), Juvenile & Pet Products (car seats, strollers, bike trailers,child bike seats and dog transport), RV Products (awnings, bike carriers and tents for RVs and caravans) and Packs, Bags & Luggage (hiking backpacks, luggage, laptop- and camera bags).
Thule Group has about 2,600 employees at nine production facilities and 35 sales offices worldwide. The Group's products are sold in 138 markets and in 2023, sales amounted to SEK 9.1 billion.www.thulegroup.com. Ersättning
Set Salary Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-04-07 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "2024/31". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Thule Sweden AB
(org.nr 556076-3970) Arbetsplats
Thule Sweden AB, Hillerstorp Jobbnummer
8542393