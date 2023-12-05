Mechanical Design Engineer
2023-12-05
We are on behalf of our client looking for Mechanical Design Engineer for an on-site assignment.
In this role, your tasks are primarily to design components and parts for various sample environment systems, and to ensure consistency and quality in mechanical integration considering the multitude and diversity of such systems.
Some of the technical responsibilities are:
• Consolidation of engineering requirements and collection of technical specifications.
• Hands-on design of machine parts and components (3D & 2D) by means of CAD software, as well as generation and updates of conceptual, draft, detailed and manufacturing drawings.
• Direct participation in the system assembly and installation operations on the site.
Required competences:
• Fluency in written and spoken English.
• Higher technical or university degree in mechanical engineering, or equivalent.
• Basic engineering knowledge in related disciplines (i.e. civil, electrical etc.).
• Experience with GD&T and its application to production drawings.
• Few years' experience with CAD mechanical design under PLM, working in CATIA V6 and including ISO-GPS compliant tolerancing, configuration management and component standardisation.
• Good at self-management and self-prioritisation.
• Used to documenting and presenting your work.
• Enjoy communicating and collaborating with others and have an inventive and adaptable attitude.
Wanted competence:
• Experience from working at a research infrastructure, technical knowledge about pressurised vessels, cryogenics, vacuum technology, implementation of processes for testing, calibration, maintenance, as well as production supervision and follow-up are wanted.
