Job Description - Mechanical Design Engineer
Description
We are looking for mechanical design engineers (mechanical, controls, and electrical) to join us in our mission to contribute to a greener future. The role is a part of our R&D cell manufacturing team based in Västerås, Sweden. You will work with a team of manufacturing engineers as the main point of contact for mechanical design.
About the job
Northvolt is looking to expand its in-house fixturing and machine design capabilities. You will be responsible for designing and delivering improvements both for current machines and as novel equipment at the request of process and cell design engineers.
About the team
You will interact with many members of the cylindrical cell team during your daily routine. The team of ~50 engineers across manufacturing and cell design are working towards industrializing high volume production of a family of cylindrical cells in the next 2-3 years.
* A Tuesday morning meeting may involve providing feedback to the battery experts on the cell design team about changes to design which could increase manufacturability
• Your Thursday afternoon meeting may be sitting across from the equipment engineers who are trying to optimize high speed assembly equipment
• You will also be in contact with the wider NV team including safety and validation, quality, equipment purchasing and others
Key responsibilities include but are not limited to
• Work with cell design and process engineering to design custom solutions to complex problems
• Take responsibility for full design cycle from initial design discussions through delivery of functional product
• Act as resource to help to find and procure parts and equipment
• Create related documentation for manufacture, operation, and safety requirements
• Work with suppliers and customers (internal and external) to find effective solutions
• Work with various supporting teams within Northvolt to improve efficiency within the team and the company
Who you are
• You enjoy identifying problems (both technical or otherwise) and driving solutions through prototyping with a "fail early, fail often" attitude
• You use first principles to tackle technical challenges that you have never seen before
* You strive for high quality work while understanding when "good enough is good enough"
• You have an eye for quality and detail in your process development work
• You can work in a high paced environment with colleagues from all around the world
Desired Skills
• BSc or MSc degree in mechanical, electrical, automations engineering (or similar)
• 2+ years' experience in mechanical design
• Excellent English written and oral skills Bonus points for
• Experience and interest in manufacturing or battery industry
• Experience and interest in manufacturing or battery industry
• Fluency in other languages (Japanese, Swedish, Chinese, French) * Experience from a multi-cultural environmen
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-06-28
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Northvolt AB
(org.nr 559015-8894)
Alströmergatan 20 (visa karta
)
112 47 STOCKHOLM Jobbnummer
7831880