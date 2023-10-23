Mechanical Design Engineer - Transmission
The Koenigsegg R&D team is a agile hub of highly talented individuals, where the sum is greater than the parts. Koenigsegg is committed to hiring and developing top talent from across the world for any given discipline. Our world-class team operates with a non-conventional, 'Lean Development' philosophy of high inter-disciplinary collaboration, flat organizational structure, and technical contribution at all levels. You will be expected to challenge and to be challenged, to create, and to innovate.
For this role we are looking for someone with a genuine passion for engineering the best vehicles in the world. You will be working in a fast-paced, entrepreneurial company, leading the way in the hypercar business. You'll work alongside accomplished, world-renowned engineers on perhaps the most exciting automotive programs in existence today.
Responsibilities
In this position you are responsible for design and development of gearbox and driveline parts. This can include all development phases from conceptual design to start of production. The Mechanical Design Engineer will collaborate closely with procurement, production, aftermarket, prototype, quality, ME, electrical, as well as CAE, and homologation departments.
You will
- Generate 3D models, assemblies and 2D drawings using Catia V6 / 3DExperience
- Support the release of product into production (PLM).
- Work closely with Procurement, Prototype, Production, Aftermarket department
- Organize and carry out tests to verify component function and requirement
- Give technical support leading to successful introduction into production
- Interact with suppliers and technology providers
The role requires the following knowledge/skills:
-
R&D Experience in development and prototyping - (minimum 3 years), ideally with rotating assemblies and driveline components
-
Work experience from the automotive, aerospace or racing/motorsport industry
-
Advanced CAD user (solid modeling, surface design, assembly design, drafting)
- PLM system
- Basic FEM-analysis
- GD&T
- Surface and heat treatments
- Materials and material properties (mainly metals)
- Design for modern manufacturing methods
- Design for assembly
- Understanding of prototyping, production technologies, and validation procedures
- Professional level of English
Meritorious experience:
- Design experience with CATIA V5/V6 or 3DEXPERIENCE
- Gear design and calculation (KISSsoft or similar software)
- Bearing selection and layout
- Tribology
- Topology optimization
- Metrology and measuring protocols
- Practical hands-on experience working with cars/racing or similar (either professional or hobby)
Availability
- According to agreement
- Full time
Koenigsegg is most known for building some of the fastest cars in the world; with almost all of our megacar technologies that are patented and made in-house by our almost 500 world-class technicians, engineers, sourcing experts, production craftsmen, and communicators.
What we've created is a unique proving ground of engineering creativity that makes use of our breakthrough megacar development and legacy to push the boundaries of sustainable mobility technology.
So, what's next?
We are on a universe-denting mission to develop the next generation of breakthrough tech and products. We are looking for outstanding, impactful, and authentic individuals to grow with us. Our ambitions are inspiring but will push the limits of what is possible - requiring one to work efficiently amid our cross-functional teams to execute at high-quality levels.
