Mechanical Design Engineer - Automotive
2024-12-20
Company Description
AFRY is a European leader in engineering, design, and advisory services, with a global reach. We accelerate the transition towards a sustainable society.
We are 19,000 devoted experts in infrastructure, industry, energy and digitalisation, creating sustainable solutions for generations to come.
Making Future
Job Description
Are you an engineer with experience in product development? Do you want to shape the future of heavy vehicles? If so, we have an opportunity for you!
In this role, you will work as a Mechanical Design Engineer within the automotive industry. Your assignments can be located both in-house and on-site with clients. The focus of the assignments varies. For example we have exciting projects in chassis and brake development. You will be part of an engaged team, contributing to a dynamic and collaborative work environment. This role requires strong communication skills to clearly explain complex concepts, as well as experience in managing requirements and transforming them into concrete, achievable goals.
A few quotes from our employees:
"AFRY has a reputation for being one of the best workplaces in the industry year after year. It is a creative work environment that brings together people from various cultures and educational backgrounds."
"I think the company culture at AFRY is an excellent blend of professionalism and fun at work. At AFRY, we are involved in many activities, ranging from developing new ideas and working on concepts to collaborating and growing with colleagues."
Qualifications
We are looking for someone who has:
Several years of experience in product development within the manufacturing industry.
At least two years of experience in OAS, Catia V5 and Fras.
Experience in vehicle development.
A relevant academic background, such as a degree in mechanical engineering.
Proficiency in English, both spoken and written. Proficiency in Swedish is considered an advantage.
As a person, you have a strong ability to inspire enthusiasm and engagement among your team members. You thrive in teamwork, are motivated by challenges, and feel at home in social settings. You have a great interest in technology and are passionate about developing further as a product developer and engineer.
Additional Information
To apply for this position, please submit your application including CV. The selection process is ongoing and the position may be filled before the last day of application.
Last application date: February 17th 2025
Contact information
Johan Eed
Section Managerjohan.eed@afry.com
Johan Eed | LinkedIn
Morgan Sandlund
Talent Acquisition Partner, AFRY morgan.sandlund@afry.com
AFRY is committed to creating an inclusive & diverse environment and we are actively looking for qualified candidates irrespective of gender, gender identity, sexual orientation, ethnicity, religion, disability, or age. You will be part of a global and diverse company where our differences are our strengths. Join us to accelerate the transition towards a sustainable society.
At AFRY, we engineer change in everything we do. Change happens when brave ideas come together. When we collaborate, innovate technology, and embrace challenging points of view. That's how we're making future. We are actively looking for qualified candidates to join our inclusive and diverse teams across the globe. Join us in accelerating the transition towards a sustainable future.
