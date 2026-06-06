Mechanical CAD engineer
Torque Engineering AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Göteborg Visa alla maskiningenjörsjobb i Göteborg
2026-06-06
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We are seeking an experienced CAD Designer with expertise in subsea field layout to join our team. The ideal candidate should have a strong background in handling routing and seabed designs, encompassing various elements such as pipelines, umbilicals, cables, and connections to different structures. This role is crucial in addressing our most significant challenge in subsea projects.
Responsibilities:
Create detailed CAD drawings for subsea field layout projects.
Ensure accurate placement and connection of subsea components to various structures.
Collaborate with engineering teams to interpret project requirements and produce designs accordingly.
Utilize AutoCAD or Microstation software for drafting and design tasks.
Independently manage and execute CAD-related tasks.
Review and revise designs as necessary to meet project specifications.
Provide technical support and insights during project discussions.
Stay up-to-date with industry standards and best practices related to subsea design.
Must have:
Minimum of 5 years of experience working as a CAD Designer.
Proficiency in CAD software, with experience in either AutoCAD or CATIA
Ability to work independently and meet project deadlines.
Effective communication and collaboration skills.
A proactive and self-motivated attitude.
Located in Sweden Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-07-06
E-post: napoleon@ultragroup.se Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Torque Engineering AB
(org.nr 556941-1597)
Göteborg (visa karta
)
412 58 GÖTEBORG Arbetsplats
Göteborg Jobbnummer
9951089