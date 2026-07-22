Mechanic Manager
Tusa Energi AB / Byggjobb / Boden Visa alla byggjobb i Boden
2026-07-22
, Luleå
, Älvsbyn
, Piteå
, Kalix
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Tusa Energi AB i Boden
About the position
TUSA Energi AB is currently seeking an experienced and results-driven Mechanic Manager to oversee and take full responsibility for mechanical systems, equipment, and on-site installation and maintenance operations in Boden. In this key role, you will ensure that mechanical installations, heavy machinery operations, piping, and mechanical assemblies are executed on schedule, within budget, and in full compliance with the highest safety and quality standards. You will work closely with field personnel, subcontractors, and engineering teams within an international project environment.
Key Responsibilities
Lead and supervise all mechanical assembly, installation, maintenance, and commissioning activities on the construction site.
Manage and ensure the efficient use, regular maintenance, and safety compliance of mechanical equipment, heavy vehicles, and machinery.
Plan, coordinate, and direct the daily work of mechanical subcontractors, technicians, and fitters.
Ensure all mechanical work complies with project schedules, technical specifications, and Swedish safety standards.
Resolve technical deviations and mechanical issues at the interface between design and on-site execution.
Oversee quality control processes, inspection checklists, and mechanical sign-offs.
Strictly enforce Health, Safety, and Environment (HSE) regulations within the mechanical scope.
Qualifications
Degree in Mechanical Engineering or equivalent technical background.
Deep technical knowledge of industrial mechanical installations, heavy equipment, piping systems, or HVAC.
Solid understanding of Swedish safety standards, regulations, and industry specifications is considered a strong advantage.
Excellent written and verbal communication skills in both Swedish and English.
Turkish language skills are considered a significant asset.
Personal Attributes
Strong on-site leadership with a proven ability to motivate and manage teams.
Practical and solution-oriented mindset with the ability to resolve technical field issues swiftly.
High commitment to safety (HSE) and precision in execution.
Decisive and calm under high-pressure conditions and in demanding environments.
Strong collaborative skills within multicultural and international teams.
Employment Conditions & Benefits
Full-time position, 40 hours per week.
Market-based salary based on experience.
Pension and insurance according to Swedish collective standards.
Opportunity to work in a growing international organization on one of Sweden's largest industrial energy projects.
Support for professional development and career progression.
Work Location
Boden, Sweden
Application
Please send your CV and cover letter to:info@tusaenergi.se Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2027-01-17
E-post: info@tusaenergi.se Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Tusa Energi AB
(org.nr 559306-3745)
961 40 BODEN Arbetsplats
Boden Construction Site Jobbnummer
10009579