Mechanic Briquetting - DRI Plant
2025-07-17
Take the opportunity to relocate to Boden and join the green industrial revolution. At Stegra, we offer full relocation support and the chance to be part of building Sweden's first green steel plant. You'll work in a collaborative, fast-paced environment where your skills drive real change. If you're looking for a future-proof career and want to make a difference - Stegra and Boden are ready for you.
About Stegra:
Stegra is an industrial impact company with a strong ambition to reduce CO2 emissions in the most fossil-intensive industries. We are building our first facility for large-scale production of green hydrogen, green iron, and green steel in Boden. Founded in 2020 as H2 Green Steel, we changed our name to Stegra in 2024 to better reflect our vision. With offices in Boden and Stockholm, and a plan to have around 1,500 employees by the end of 2025, we are creating diverse teams of innovative and goal-oriented individuals. Together, we are driving the green transition and shaping the future of sustainable industry.
Mechanic - Briquetting, DRI Plant
As a Mechanic, you will be responsible for performing both preventive and corrective maintenance on mechanical systems and equipment essential to the production process. Your duties will include troubleshooting, repairing, and optimizing mechanical, pneumatic, and hydraulic systems to ensure safe, reliable, and efficient operations.
In this role, you will focus on maintaining Briquetting Machines and associated downstream equipment, playing a critical part in ensuring their reliable performance within MIDREX-based direct reduction plants. You will execute both scheduled and unscheduled maintenance tasks, which include monitoring equipment conditions, as well as installing, adjusting, testing, and repairing briquetting plant machinery. Your contribution will be vital to maintaining compliance with operational and maintenance standards, maximizing equipment uptime, and supporting continuous production.
Responsibilities:
Perform routine preventive and corrective maintenance on briquetting machinery and downstream systems, ensuring minimal downtime and consulting with management for complex troubleshooting.
Install, maintain, and repair mechanical, pneumatic, and hydraulic systems to ensure smooth and consistent production operations.
Regularly inspect mechanical components for signs of wear, vibration, or inadequate lubrication, and take corrective actions to maintain efficiency and prevent failures.
Troubleshoot and repair mechanical, hydraulic, and electromechanical equipment, including HBI briquetting machines, burden feeders, conveyors, pumps, and gearboxes.
Conduct overhauls and grinding of machine segments for briquetting machines as needed.
Support plant operators and technicians in identifying mechanical improvements and implementing upgrades.
Contribute to the continuous development of maintenance programs and take part in improvement initiatives to increase plant reliability.
Train and mentor team members in specialized maintenance tasks to support knowledge sharing and team development.
Use condition monitoring tools such as vibration, temperature, and tribology analysis equipment for proactive maintenance.
Maintain accurate spare parts inventory to support efficient day-to-day operations.
Ensure full compliance with Lock Out, Tag Out (LOTO) procedures during all maintenance work to ensure a safe working environment.
Maintain high housekeeping standards in the maintenance and production areas.
Complete all tasks assigned by the manager while meeting internal performance standards and regulatory compliance.
Qualifications:
High school diploma or equivalent education in a relevant field with a strong foundation in maintenance principles.
All relevant technical certifications required for the role.
Welding certificates are an advantage.
Proficiency in English; basic Swedish is seen as a plus.
Experience:
3-4 years of relevant hands-on experience in heavy industries such as steel or gas, with specific experience in HBI briquetting machine operation and maintenance.
Proven ability to maintain, troubleshoot, and overhaul mechanical systems in DRI plants, including briquetting machines and associated hydraulic and pneumatic systems.
Familiarity with condition monitoring tools and techniques for predictive maintenance.
Documented safety training (e.g., OSHA certification).
Skills and Attributes:
Deep understanding of hydraulic, pneumatic, and lubrication systems used in briquetting operations.
Strong technical troubleshooting and diagnostic skills for complex mechanical systems.
Ability to work independently, especially under non-routine and high-pressure situations.
Strong communication skills and the ability to support managers and collaborate with team members effectively.
Detail-oriented, self-motivated, and flexible with a problem-solving mindset.
Strong 3-dimensional visual perception is preferred.
What we offer:
If you're passionate about making a real difference and contributing to a more sustainable future, Stegra offers a unique opportunity to be part of a driven and ambitious team. Here, you can help shape the future of steel production while growing your own career in a company that values inclusion, collaboration, and personal development. We believe our success starts with our people - and together, we're building a greener tomorrow.
Work location: Boden, northern Sweden.
Relocation support available.
The positions will be filled on an ongoing basis throughout the spring and fall.
At Stegra, we value an inclusive workplace where everyone feels welcome and empowered to contribute. We're building a purpose-driven company with sustainability at its core, starting with green steel production in Boden. If you're passionate about the green transition but don't meet every qualification, we still encourage you to apply. You could be exactly who we're looking for-whether for this role or another in our expanding team. Join us in shaping the future of sustainable industry! Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-07-31 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Stegra Boden AB
(org.nr 559305-4918)
Teknikvägen 3 (visa karta
)
961 50 BODEN Jobbnummer
9430527