2024-02-14
Candela's ultimate purpose is to speed up the transition to fossil fuel-free lakes and oceans. We strive to re-think efficiency in marine transportation to radically push the performance boundaries of electric boats and ships.
Core responsibilities:
Work in the mechanical workshop with pre-assembly of in-house designed mechanic components.
Work in the boats with installation of mechanic components.
Become an expert in the complete mechanic system belonging to the most advanced serial produced leisure boats today containing in-house designed.
Pre-assembly and mounting different sub-systems of the boat.
Repairing and solving the mechanical issues of the boat.
Conducting quality control checks of the sub-system assembled in pre-assembly.
Drive continuous improvement activities in quality, cycle times, cost reduction and process improvement.
Who are you?
If you equip yourself with the qualities of being detail-oriented, communicative, a team player and a quick learner, come on board with us. Your extreme attention to detail ensures precision and focus through effective planning. With strong communication skills, you interact seamlessly with colleagues from diverse backgrounds, creating a collaborative environment. As a committed team player, you strive in motivating and achieving shared goals. Your quick learning skills allow you to adapt well to new challenges.
To be successful in the role you need to:
Have experience and knowledge in working with a wide range of mechanical systems.
Be able to read and understand mechnical schematics/drawings.
Have experience in production environments or similar hands-on work
Have a high attention to detail and high-quality standards
Be able to stand for extended periods and work hands-on
Be able to communicate in English as it is required in your daily work
It is a bonus if you have:
Experience of workshop tools such as trimming tools and saws
Experience working with carbon fibre (or other composites) production, gelcoat, wet-lay-up or vacuum infusion
A forklift license
Start date: As soon as possible
Scope: Full-time
Location: At our production facility in Rotebro, Sollentuna.
Form of employment: Permanent employment, 6 months trial period
Application
The selection and interview process is ongoing, so send your application in English shortly.
