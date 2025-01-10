Mechancial Designer
2025-01-10
We seek two Mechanical Designers to strengthen a global company 's team.
This is a full-time, one-year contract starting the 3rd of February 2025, with the possibility to be extended.
Your daily tasks may include
Design and specification of the construction equipment
Developing, testing and evaluating theoretical designs
Supporting the organization by drafting the layout, specifications and budget
Assisting during the mechanical installation of equipment in test hall and on-site
Troubleshooting when there are problems in the field and/or during production
Drive minor PLC activities
Work with Creo and the release process in PDMLink
Being involved in assessments of conformity documents safety, Hygiene, Food Contact)
Working closely with Test, Automation, Technical Publication, Supply Chain and Service Engineers.
We believe you have experience working with
Robust design and Design for Manufacturing
Creo and PDMLINK
Drawing creation
Assembly testing
It's an advantage if you also have experience from
Filling machines
5+ years of working with mechanical design
Simulations and verifications
GPS tolerancing (Geometrical Product Specifications)
You are fluent in English and have strong collaboration and communication skills. We expect you to be on-site in Lund most of the time, and some travel may be required.
Please get in touch with Karin Persson if you have any questions.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-02-09
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Incluso AB
(org.nr 559002-3213) Arbetsplats
Incluso Lund Jobbnummer
9097337