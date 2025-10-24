Mech Planner | Nevita | Nynäshamn
2025-10-24
Join Nevita as a Mechanical Planner and take part in preparing and organizing complex industrial projects that support the green transition.
Who we areWe are an engineering company located in central Gothenburg, with expansion in Stockholm. As the transformation towards a sustainable society progresses, we provide specialized expertise to global and well-known clients within the gas, oil, chemical, and energy sectors. Our projects often focus on the green transition, circular economy, CCS, H, HVO, and LNG.
At Nevita, you'll have the opportunity to work on large and exciting industrial projects-either within the client's organization or in projects led by Nevita. You'll join a collaborative team where knowledge sharing and professional growth are key values.
Your roleWe are now looking for a Mechanical Planner to strengthen our turnaround and maintenance planning team. You will be responsible for detailing the scope of work for mechanical work orders and preparing complete work packages for bidding, contracting, and execution. A key part of the role is to assess site conditions and specify all ancillary activities (e.g., insulation and scaffolding) required for safe and efficient execution.
Your main responsibilities include
Plan and prepare mechanical work orders according to schedule, ensuring all packages are complete and ready for bidding and execution.
Prepare technical descriptions and documentation in the maintenance system (Nynas) and perform quality control before handover.
Coordinate with other disciplines to ensure supporting activities such as scaffolding and insulation are included.
Contribute to realistic execution schedules by reviewing contractor offers and reporting progress regularly.
Identify and report improvement opportunities to enhance project performance and turnaround efficiency.
It is an advantage if you have previous turnaround or shutdown experience, but this is not a strict requirement. You will also be actively involved during the execution phase to support and monitor the on-site work.
Who you areYou are a structured, communicative planner with a solid mechanical foundation. You enjoy cross-functional collaboration, take ownership of deadlines, and have an eye for safety, quality, and detail. You're comfortable working both independently and in a team in a fast-paced, industrial environment.
Qualifications
Degree in Mechanical Engineering (or equivalent).
Experience with planning and preparation activities in industrial/process environments.
Experience from mechanical maintenance (preferred).
Experience in project planning and familiarity with planning tools is a plus - especially Primavera.
Strong technical, organizational, and communication skills.
Team player with solid people skills.
Experience from maintenance shutdowns/turnarounds is considered an advantage, but not a requirement. You will also take part in the execution phase during the turnaround, supporting follow-up and coordination on-site.
What we offer Health & wellness benefits, occupational pension, and professional development opportunities.
Flexible working conditions and competitive salary.
Wellness activities during working hours.
A supportive company culture with regular internal events, shared breakfasts, and optional sports activities.
Questions about the position? Contact: oscar.sahlin@nevita.se
