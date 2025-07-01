MDM Solutions Specialist
Solve complex problems. Decode the future.
At Electrolux Group, as a leading global appliance company, we strive every day to shape living for the better for our consumers, our people and our planet. We share ideas and collaborate so that together, we can develop solutions that deliver enjoyable and sustainable living.
Come join us as you are. We believe diverse perspectives make us stronger and more innovative. In our global community of people from 100+ countries, we listen to each other, actively contribute, and grow together.
Join us in our exciting quest to build the future home.
All about the role:
Do you want to be part of developing our way of working in the IT Solutions and business processes for the Electrolux Group to enable outstanding consumer experiences? We are looking for a Master Data Management (MDM) Solutions Specialist to join our team!
One of the core elements of Electrolux' strategy is to capitalize on the tremendous digitalization opportunities through embracing new technology/IoT, for example by connected appliances, a digital manufacturing and closer end-consumer relationships. These key development areas offer a huge opportunity to enable digital interaction between consumers, customers, and suppliers.
We are looking for an MDM Solutions Specialist with experience in developing solutions in SAP Material Master Data and SAP Data Services
You'll work in an international environment in an industry, that is undergoing exciting changes and innovation. You'll be a part of the Global IT organization in Electrolux, within a team providing Master Data Solutions and related services. You will be involved in numerous key transformation and digital projects with a high degree of autonomy.
What you'll do:
Gather and analyze business requirements and identify gaps in roll-out countries.
Participate in data migration activities in SAP ECC/CDC/C4C area
Collect new business requirements and gaps in agreed migration activities
Perform data enrichment and cleansing process
Perform data migration in a quality assured manner according to our framework
Responsible for quality testing and ensuring data quality is at agreed level
Monitor data quality processes to identify patterns and address data quality issues.
Develop and maintain technical data handling processes in environments connected to SAP ECC and/or SAP C4C solutions.
Coordinate with development resources to provide detailed functional specifications and field mapping documents for custom development.
Build and optimize material master data solutions using SAP Data Services and/or other ETL tools to support data integration and migration.
Oversee the end-to-end data migration process, ensuring accuracy, consistency, and timeliness of delivery.
Drive accountability across teams by ensuring tasks and milestones are delivered on time and escalating delays when necessary.
Provide guidance, training, coaching, and mentoring to business users, colleagues and local master data teams to ensure adherence to best practices and standards.
Who you are:
Collaborative team player. You have exceptional collaboration skills, proven ability to form strong cross-functional relationships with varying business partners in complex setups
International. You enjoy working in a truly global environment and you like to deliver in cross-functional teams
Projects juggler. Large and small, simple, and complex, you understand the intricacies of leading and contributing in projects
Committed. You are passionate, engaged and you enjoy working independently, fully taking responsibility to deliver great results
Business acumen. You strive to get a strong business understanding in the context of technology, digitalization and process efficiency and you are able to anticipate and respond to customers' needs with relevant solutions
Qualifications:
Minimum of three years of work experience with SAP master data processes in an enterprise environment.
Experience with data migration and integration (LSMW, IDOC, MASS, SAP Data Services).
Good functional knowledge of SAP ECC and SAP C4C solutions.
Proven ability to address complex data and process challenges with innovative and analytical solutions.
Good understanding of technical master data handling and integration across systems.
Experience in writing queries using SQL, Database and technical master data understanding
Data migration experience (data profiling, data transformation, data load)
SAP C4C knowledge (e.g. using Data Workbench) would be beneficial
SAP CDC knowledge (e.g. using IdentitySynch) would be beneficial
Excellent communication skills to engage and influence stakeholders across various levels.
Strong interpersonal skills with the ability to push for task completion and hold teams accountable.
Strong attention to detail and a commitment to maintaining data integrity and quality.
Experience providing training, coaching, and mentorship to business users and local teams.
Ability to manage multiple, changing priorities while working effectively in a team environment
Excellent English knowledge, written and spoken
Where you'll be:
You will be based at Electrolux office in Stockholm (Sweden) or Alphen aan den Rijn (Netherlands) or Cracow (Poland).
Benefit highlights include:
• Flexible work hours/hybrid work environment.
• Attractive social benefits package.
• Extensive learning opportunities and flexible career path.
We look forward to receiving you application!
