MCR Compliance Analytics & Reporting Manager
2023-06-01
About this opportunity
You will be responsible to build and implement our framework for analysis and reporting of key data to support our compliance efforts in Ericsson's Marketing & Corporate Relations in general and Contributions in specific.
This is a key role to develop the reporting we need to follow-up progress and make fact based, courageous decisions related to our execution of Contributions and compliance initiatives, as well as other operational capability development. You will help us to get the right data to analyze, so we can gain insights and take appropriate action to support effective execution.
To be successful, this requires strong personal drive, an analytical, structured approach and the ability to engage and collaborate effectively across units getting the input needed.
The position is within the unit for Business Excellence & Common Services and reports to the Head of Business Operations.
One of the Business Operations unit's main responsibilities is to ensure business excellence and integrity in our operations. Welcome to a team of great colleagues!
The final decision on the location of employment will be decided during the recruitment process.
What you will do
Build a framework for effective analytics and reporting and implement it
Secure an efficient reporting process and repository to the right receivers
Extract and study Contributions data for effective reporting on the process and the spend across units
Together with key stakeholders, set KPIs for the Contributions process and support in follow up on implementation as well as analysis of related data
In a collaborative way, work across different functions to get the information you need, e.g. together with Compliance, Sourcing and People functions as well as with the GFMC Finance manager
Prepare decision material and compile regular status reports as needed
Manage vital collaboration and information management including information governance
You will bring
Educational background in Marketing, Communication, Business or equivalent
A love for number crunching and experience in driving reporting and analytics structure implementation
Having worked with stakeholders from different units in a matrix organization
Driven improvement initiatives
Great Business understanding
Experience in project management
Superb analytics (in excel etc.) and reporting skills (verbal and written)
Knowledge sharing and being a great teammate
Why join Ericsson?
At Ericsson, you 'll have an outstanding opportunity. The chance to use your skills and imagination to push the boundaries of what 's possible. To build never seen before solutions to some of the world's toughest problems. You 'll be challenged, but you won't be alone. You 'll be joining a team of diverse innovators, all driven to go beyond the status quo to craft what comes next.
What happens once you apply?
Click Here to find all you need to know about what our typical hiring process looks like.
Location for this role: Global
Recruiter: Anna Magnusson (anna.magnusson@ericsson.com
)
Selection is ongoing please apply as soon as possible
Kindly note that we cannot process applications sent via email.
Curious to know more about the life at Ericsson? Meet some of your future colleagues and watch our People film
Encouraging a diverse and inclusive organization is core to our values at Ericsson, that's why we nurture it in everything we do. We truly believe that by collaborating with people with different experiences we drive innovation, which is essential for our future growth. We encourage people from all backgrounds to apply and realize their full potential as part of our Ericsson team.
Ericsson is proud to be an Equal Opportunity and Affirmative Action employer, learn more.
