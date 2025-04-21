MAX IV is looking for an experienced, dynamic and organised coordinator!
Academic Work Sweden AB / Datajobb / Lund Visa alla datajobb i Lund
2025-04-21
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Burlöv
, Kävlinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Academic Work Sweden AB i Lund
, Lomma
, Malmö
, Eslöv
, Landskrona
eller i hela Sverige
Would you like to work at one of the brightest lightsources in the world? Do you want to become the central hub of the User Office team? This is your chance to become the heart of MAX IV's organization. Apply today!
OM TJÄNSTEN
As the first line of support for the team, the User Coordinator collaborates with the Team Lead and colleagues from different parts of the MAX IV organisation to ensure a seamless, transparent, and efficient access process for MAX IV users. This role carries a significant responsibility for identifying trends in reported issues, common questions, and other user-related matters. Your contributions will be critical in enhancing our processes and tools and in disseminating relevant knowledge to both MAX IV staff and users. This position is a parental leave cover lasting until August 2026, starting as soon as possible.
You are offered
• A dynamic work environment where you'll engage with leading researchers from around the world
• Becoming a part of a world of front edge science, making the invisible visible by supporting scientists from all over the world.
• A chance to support the production of scientific knowledge for the good of society
• A multicultural environment with great opportunitiens for personal development
• An organization that values a work-life balance
• A dedicated consultant manager supporting you every step of the way
ARBETSUPPGIFTER
Work tasks
• Coordination of External Access Programmes:Oversee and manage user access through external programmes, including but not limited to EU-funded projects, ensuring compliance with relevant guidelines and the efficient allocation of resources.
• Strategic Planning and Coordination of the MAX IV Biannual Call for Proposals:Lead the planning and execution of the biannual call for proposals at MAX IV. Serve as the primary point of contact for internal stakeholders, providing guidance and support throughout the process to ensure its successful implementation.
• System Maintenance and Quality Assurance:Manage the maintenance of the MAX IV User Access system (DUO), including the execution of basic system testing and quality assurance activities to ensure optimal functionality, reliability, and user experience.
• Provision of User Data and Analytics:Compile and deliver user statistics and related data to internal and external stakeholders, supporting informed decision-making, reporting, and strategic development.
• User Support Throughout the Experiment Lifecycle:Provide comprehensive support to users during all stages of the experiment lifecycle-from planning and preparation to execution-ensuring a smooth, efficient, and user-focused experience.
VI SÖKER DIG SOM
• Strong verbal and written communication skills in english
• An experience collaborating with diverse stakeholders
• Someone who can create and maintain strong professional relationships
• Communicate fluently in English with highly educated scientists, demonstrating a high level of proficiency
• The ability to organize, maintain, and improve comprehensive documentation, guides, and schedules
• Experience in managing complex IT systems or solutions (e.g., acting as a system owner, conducting basic troubleshooting, testing, and quality assurance)
• Someone who can adapt to changing priorities and work effectively in a dynamic environment
It is meritorious if you have
• Experience from administration in an academic environment
• A higher education diploma from a relevant field
• Oral and written proficiency in Swedish
• Basic knowledge of database management (i.e. SQL - Oracle)
• Experience and proficiency working with Excel
Knowledge can be gained through education, experience or self-taught.
To succeed in the role, your personal skills are:
• Goal oriented
• Orderly
• Assertive
• Intellectually curious
As a person you are pedagogical, structured, and can work effectively both independently and as part of a team. We are seeking a self-motivated individual with leadership skills and the ability to collaborate with colleagues from diverse disciplines and backgrounds. You are able to handle situations not covered by documentation and have a keen interest in contributing to continuous improvement. Balancing the big picture with attention to detail is essential. You are thorough, systematic and aim to avoid mistakes even in repetitive tasks.
Our recruitment process
This recruitment process is handled by Academic Work and it is our client's wish that all questions regarding the position is directed to Academic Work.
Our selection process is continuous and the advert may close before the recruitment process is completed if we have moved forward to the next phase. The process includes two tests: one personality test and one cognitive test. The tests are tools to find the right talent for the right position, to enable equality, diversity, and a fair process.
INFORMATION OM FÖRETAGET
Lund University was founded in 1666 and is repeatedly ranked among the world's top universities. The
University has around 47 000 students and more than 8 800 staff based in Lund, Helsingborg and
Malmö. We are united in our efforts to understand, explain and improve our world and the human
condition. MAX IV is a Swedish national large-scale research laboratory hosted by Lund University. It provides scientists from Sweden as well as internationally, with state-of-the-art instrumentation for research in areas such as engineering, physics, structural biology, chemistry and nanotechnology. It will receive up to 2 000 scientists annually, conducting ground-breaking experiments in materials and life sciences using the brilliant X-ray light. Ersättning
Enligt avtal Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-05-21 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "15111978". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Academic Work Sweden AB
(org.nr 556559-5450), http://www.academicwork.se Arbetsplats
Academic Work Jobbnummer
9295514