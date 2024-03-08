Maths teacher - Year 7-9
2024-03-08
Internationella Engelska Skolan (IES) is a leading independent school group ("friskola") with academic results far above average and a diverse and energetic staff. Teaching is through both Swedish and English, with English the language of the corridors. IES is one of Sweden's largest school groups at "Grundskolan" with 43 schools and around 30,000 students across the country. IES has grown steadily and maintained quality since 1993.
IES Eskilstuna is one of the largest schools in Sweden with 1,185 students enrolled in grades F-9 and approx 125 staff members.
Maths teacher - Year 7-9
Internationella Engelska Skolan Eskilstuna is now seeking a qualified teacher to teach Math to our 7-9 students, to start in August 2024.
We are looking for enthusiastic, positive, committed, and cooperative team-players, willing to go the extra mile for students and colleagues. In addition to teaching meaningful and enjoyable lessons, all staff are expected to be well organised, take pride in their mentorship and other school duties and be outstanding role models for our students.
We require lärarlegitimation or if internationally qualified, a current teaching licence/registration plus a Bachelor's degree and teaching qualification.
Main duties include:
• Monitor progress and effectiveness of class work and evaluate and modify as necessary
• Provide a stimulating classroom environment for effective teaching and learning
• Maintain the positive ethos and core values of the school, both inside and outside the classroom
• Report to parents on the development, progress, and attainment of students
• Maintain good order and discipline among students, in accordance with the school's behaviour policies
• Mentorship of students is included in this position as well.
Interviews will be held on an on-going basis. We recommend that you send in your application as soon as possible.
Meet our team, your future colleagues. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rDmyOtrje7k
Welcome to apply!
Enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-04-30
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Internationella Engelska Skolan i Sverige AB
(org.nr 556462-4368) Arbetsplats
Internationella Engelska skolan Eskilstuna Jobbnummer
8527044