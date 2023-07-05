Mathematician/Developer to FinTech StartUp, Remote
Wade & Partners AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2023-07-05
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Wade & Partners AB i Stockholm
, Södertälje
, Enköping
, Eskilstuna
, Västerås
eller i hela Sverige
Would you like to be part of a team creating the next generation wealth management platform? Welcome to Pentech!
We are hiring a Mathematician/Developer to join us in creating the best possible financial platform in wealth management.
We are on an exciting growth journey and will soon be launching our patented technology.
Responsibilities
At Pentech, you will contribute to building an investment platform alongside experienced developers and successful entrepreneurs. We are looking for someone with experience in finance, mathematics, and Scala or Python programming, who is solution-oriented and comfortable taking responsibility. To succeed in this role, you need knowledge in financial mathematics, statistics, probability theory, and optimization techniques.
The product you will be developing is a goal-based optimization algorithm, providing the optimal allocation for each investor based on their risk profile and the market circumstances, taking into account parameters such as:
• Investor's risk profile, goals, and constraints
• Investor's risks over time
• Handling complex cash flows
• Ability to experiment, test, and investigate different investment decisions
• Dynamic reallocation
• Compliance with regulations
The product is API-based and runs on the cloud, but you will be working on the core product, which can also be run locally on a computer, so no knowledge of cloud-based services is required.
You can find more information about the company at: https://pentech.ai/
Interested?
Great! Please submit your application by August 5th.
About us
Wade & Partners is a candidate-focused recruitment company. We care about you as a candidate and only collaborate with companies that value their employees. Our goal is to make it easy and enjoyable for you to apply for jobs through us. All positions are direct hires, where you as a candidate will be employed by the client. We hope to see you soon! Ersättning
Enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-08-05 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "2023/230". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Wade & Partners AB
(org.nr 559269-8509) Jobbnummer
7944159