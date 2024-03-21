Materials & Process Engineer - Polymers
Want to join an extraordinary team developing world-leading products that make it easy to bring along the things you care for - easily, securely and in style - when living an active life? We look forward to hearing from you and receiving your application!
As Material & Process engineer you will be responsible for supporting the R&D organization with knowledge related to plastics, both within material selection and processing.
Your tasks will consist of supporting the product development teams with processes like DFM (Design for Manufacturing), qualifying materials against Thule standards, running mold-filling analyses and attending production trials at suppliers. In your role you will work together with product development, purchasing and suppliers to ensure that appropriate materials are used in Thule products based on compliance and performance requirements. In collaboration with plastics tooling expert and materials engineer, you will work in a sub-group to form the basis of the plastics & rubber knowledge team supporting the R&D organization.
Selection of tasks that the job entails:
- Support projects with expertise in injection molding design guidelines, both for optimal process and function
- Act as focal point for interactions with our injection molding suppliers on questions related to processing of Thule parts
- Providing relevant training internally on plastics and plastics processing
- Act as subject matter expert internally on questions related to polymeric materials
- Act as contact person and drive activities with external parties such as research institutions and universities
- Driving sustainable and responsible use of materials in products
Your profile
You should be self-motivated, have an eye for detail, and enjoy working in a fast-paced dynamic environment interacting with a variety of functions within the company. Communication is a key to success in this role as you will be working with a variety of project groups across the globe, interpreting demands and requirements. You should be experienced within the plastics industry and be comfortable making recommendations for plastics processing, providing support in part design for plastics processing, and translating part requirements to material specifications.
You have an academic degree in plastics engineering, polymer science or similar discipline together with minimum 5 years experience, preferably within technical roles related to plastics processing. We believe you have experience in CAD software and are proficient in plastics mold-filling analyses (preferred Moldex3D). Furthermore we trust you have good knowledge of polymeric materials and plastics processing methods.
As we are a global company, good skills in English (Spoken and Written) are required. Skills in Swedish (Spoken and Written) is meritorious
Application
This position is placed in Hillerstorp and reports to Chemical Compliance Manager, Thor Gardarsson who is able to answer further questions regarding this position, 0370 255 89, thor.gardarsson@thule.com
. Please apply through our website www.thulegroup.com/open-positions
with CV and personal letter. We want your application no later than the 14th of April 2024. Interviews are held ongoing during the process so don't wait with your application.
About Thule Group
Thule Group is a global sports and outdoor company. We offer high-quality products with smart features and a sustainable design that make it easy for people across the globe to live an active life. Under the motto Active Life, Simplified - and with a focus on consumer-driven innovation and long-term sustainability - we develop, manufacture and market products within the product categories Sport&Cargo Carriers (roof racks, roof boxes and carriers for transporting cycling, water and winter sports equipment, and rooftop tents mounted on a car), Juvenile & Pet Products (car seats, strollers, bike trailers,child bike seats and dog transport), RV Products (awnings, bike carriers and tents for RVs and caravans) and Packs, Bags & Luggage (hiking backpacks, luggage, laptop- and camera bags).
Thule Group has about 2,600 employees at nine production facilities and 35 sales offices worldwide. The Group's products are sold in 138 markets and in 2023, sales amounted to SEK 9.1 billion.www.thulegroup.com. Ersättning
