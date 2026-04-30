Materials Engineer
Cubane Solutions AB / Logistikjobb / Stockholm Visa alla logistikjobb i Stockholm
2026-04-30
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Cubane Solutions AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Södertälje
, Gävle
, Växjö
eller i hela Sverige
For our client, we are seeking a Materials Engineer to perform metallographic examinations and support quality assurance, product development, and failure investigations. The role involves close collaboration with Production, QA, and R&D teams.
Key Responsibilities
Conduct metallographic analysis of in-house and supplier components.
Examine fine-machined parts, welds, brazed joints, and L-PBF additive-manufactured components.
Support failure investigations and provide material insights to QA and R&D.
Prepare samples, perform microstructural evaluations, and document findings.
Ensure compliance with material specifications and contribute to process improvements.
Qualifications
Conduct metallographic analysis of in-house and supplier components.
Examine fine-machined parts, welds, brazed joints, and L-PBF additive-manufactured components.
Support failure investigations and provide material insights to QA and R&D.
Prepare samples, perform microstructural evaluations, and document findings.
Ensure compliance with material specifications and contribute to process improvements.
About the team
A fully equipped metallographic laboratory supported by a team of around 30 highly engaged colleagues, primarily materials engineers. The group combines deep technical expertise with a dynamic, collaborative way of working. We foster an inclusive and professional environment where knowledge sharing, continuous learning, and mutual respect are key drivers. Together, we deliver high-quality materials characterization and engineering support, contributing to innovation, reliability, and technical excellence.
Öppen för alla
Vi fokuserar på din kompetens, inte dina övriga förutsättningar. Vi är öppna för att anpassa rollen eller arbetsplatsen efter dina behov. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-05-30
E-post: careers@cubane.se Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "Materials Engineer". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Cubane Solutions AB
(org.nr 556970-3597) Arbetsplats
Nörrköping/Finspang Jobbnummer
9884818