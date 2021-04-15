Material Specialist Metals - Alfa Laval Lund AB - Arkitektjobb i Lund
Material Specialist Metals
Alfa Laval Lund AB / Arkitektjobb / Lund
2021-04-15
Who are you?
As a person you are dedicated, and service minded with a drive to solve our customer's challenges. You are a team player and a problem solver who can easily communicate and network on different levels within the company. You carry out your work in a thorough and safe way, taking pride in delivering solid results in a timely manner. You can handle several tasks and projects simultaneously and are flexible when it comes to changes in priorities. You have the pedagogic ability to explain your area of expertise to your colleges in different functions in order to generate value for the company.
About the job
You will carry out failure investigations on various compact heat exchangers and give advice on choice of material for our customer's applications. You will also work in R&D projects evaluating new materials and/or new production processes from a material perspective. You will build a global network with several internal functions, such as R&D, central Sales and Service, Sales Companies, Sourcing, Production etc. In addition, you will have external contacts with our customers, suppliers and collaboration partners.
The position may require some travelling (max 10 days/year).
The position is to be filled as soon as possible.
What you know
We believe you have an academic degree in metallurgy or material engineering with focus on metals.
You have deep knowledge about material properties connected to mechanical performance, fatigue, corrosion as well as in metal bonding processes such as brazing. You have experience from metallurgical and metallographic material investigations and an analytical mindset. Knowledge in and experience of high temperature applications are meriting.
Besides fluent Swedish your English is fluent in speaking and writing and you are used to write scientific reports.
Experience of metal forming is an advantage.
What's in it for you?
We offer a challenging position in an open and friendly environment where we help each other to develop and create value. Your work will have a true impact on Alfa Laval's future success.
For more information, please contact
Recruiting manager Jenny Rehn Velut +46 733 169897
Cecilia Anetorn, Talent Acquisition Partner, +46 730 725 227
For Union Information Contact
Francisco Garcia, Akademikerna, +46 8 530 656 84
Bruno Smolic, Unionen, +46 8 530 652 17
Please submit your application by 2 May 2021 at the latest at our website //www.alfalaval.com/career/
Interviews will be conducted on a rolling basis, so please submit your application as soon as possible.
Varaktighet, arbetstid
FULLTIME PERMANENT
Publiceringsdatum
2021-04-15
Ersättning
SALARY
Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-05-02
Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan
Företag
Alfa Laval Lund AB
Jobbnummer
5695390
