Material Specialist Metals - Alfa Laval Lund AB - Arkitektjobb i Lund

Alfa Laval Lund AB / Arkitektjobb / Lund2021-04-15Who are you?As a person you are dedicated, and service minded with a drive to solve our customer's challenges. You are a team player and a problem solver who can easily communicate and network on different levels within the company. You carry out your work in a thorough and safe way, taking pride in delivering solid results in a timely manner. You can handle several tasks and projects simultaneously and are flexible when it comes to changes in priorities. You have the pedagogic ability to explain your area of expertise to your colleges in different functions in order to generate value for the company.About the jobYou will carry out failure investigations on various compact heat exchangers and give advice on choice of material for our customer's applications. You will also work in R&D projects evaluating new materials and/or new production processes from a material perspective. You will build a global network with several internal functions, such as R&D, central Sales and Service, Sales Companies, Sourcing, Production etc. In addition, you will have external contacts with our customers, suppliers and collaboration partners.The position may require some travelling (max 10 days/year).The position is to be filled as soon as possible.What you knowWe believe you have an academic degree in metallurgy or material engineering with focus on metals.You have deep knowledge about material properties connected to mechanical performance, fatigue, corrosion as well as in metal bonding processes such as brazing. You have experience from metallurgical and metallographic material investigations and an analytical mindset. Knowledge in and experience of high temperature applications are meriting.Besides fluent Swedish your English is fluent in speaking and writing and you are used to write scientific reports.Experience of metal forming is an advantage.What's in it for you?We offer a challenging position in an open and friendly environment where we help each other to develop and create value. Your work will have a true impact on Alfa Laval's future success.For more information, please contactRecruiting manager Jenny Rehn Velut +46 733 169897Cecilia Anetorn, Talent Acquisition Partner, +46 730 725 227For Union Information ContactFrancisco Garcia, Akademikerna, +46 8 530 656 84Bruno Smolic, Unionen, +46 8 530 652 17Please submit your application by 2 May 2021 at the latest at our website //www.alfalaval.com/career/Interviews will be conducted on a rolling basis, so please submit your application as soon as possible.2021.Varaktighet, arbetstidFULLTIME PERMANENT2021-04-15SALARYSista dag att ansöka är 2021-05-02Alfa Laval Lund AB5695390