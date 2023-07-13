Material Planner At Hvdc Control & Protection
2023-07-13
At Hitachi Energy our purpose is advancing a sustainable energy future for all. We bring power to our homes, schools, hospitals, and factories. Join us and work with fantastic people, while learning and developing yourself on projects that have a real impact to our communities and society. Bring your passion, bring your energy, and be part of a global team that appreciates a simple truth: Diversity + Collaboration = Great Innovation
We are now looking for a Material Planner within HVDC Control & Protection. This is a role with many interfaces and interesting work tasks, and you will get great opportunities for learning and development. Our team culture is flexible, transparent, and cooperative. Reporting to Global HVDC control and protection project Manager, you will make control inventory level and make sure suitable inventory turnover rate.
We are interested to learn more about you and what you can contribute with so don't hesitate to apply even though you don't meet all requirements. A team with great cooperation and with diverse backgrounds is waiting for you to join!
Your responsibilities
You will plan and release material for production.
Coordinate with production planner, production leaders and SCM to have material on time.
Show a practical approach planning and knowledge of production processes.
Proactively challenging existing ways of working, proposing improvements to processes and work practices.
You will communicate at all levels in the business and various professionals.
Evaluating excess and obsolete/aging inventory and taking appropriate action with others to optimize inventory performance.
Your background
At least 2 years of experience in the industry.
Educational background in scientific or technical subject.
Experienced with SAP modules (WM) and Microsoft Office (Outlook, Excel, Power Point etc.)
Proficient and fluent in English is required.
Swedish skills would be advantageous.
Experience in managing internal communications and teamwork to deliver results.
Basic knowledge in our business system SAP to perform production orders and material stock status would be advantageous.
Preferable if you have knowledge how to handle inventory, balance adjustments and quality issues.
Good if you are detail oriented and have business sense.
Preferable if you have ability to manage new ideas and creative solutions.
More about us
Are you ready for a new exciting challenge? Does the above description sound like you? Welcome to apply before 12th of August!
Due to summer holidays, there might be a delay in the recruitment process. However, we will contact all candidates as soon as possible. Thank you for your patience.
Recruiting Manager Amirhassan Etminan amirhassan.etminan@hitachienergy.com
will be happy to answer your questions regarding this position. Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer: Mikael Hjort, +46 107-38 29 86; Unionen: Stefan Barkman, +46 107-38 33 04; Ledarna: Christer Fridlund, +46 107-38 29 12. All other questions should be directed to Talent Partner Petra Berggren, petra.berggren@hitachienergy.com
Hitachi Energy is a global technology leader that is advancing a sustainable energy future for all. We serve customers in the utility, industry and infrastructure sectors with innovative solutions and services across the value chain. Together with customers and partners, we pioneer technologies and enable the digital transformation required to accelerate the energy transition towards a carbon-neutral future. We are advancing the world's energy system to become more sustainable, flexible and secure whilst balancing social, environmental and economic value. Hitachi Energy has a proven track record and unparalleled installed base in more than 140 countries. Headquartered in Switzerland, we employ around 40,000 people in 90 countries and generate business volumes of approximately $10 billion USD. www.hitachienergy.com Så ansöker du
