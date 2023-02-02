Material Master Data Specialist to Electrolux!

Academic Work Sweden AB / Datajobb / Stockholm
2023-02-02


Do you have strong communication skills and an interest in organizing and managing data?A Master Material Data specialist is currently wanted by Electrolux to join their team. You will be responsible for material master maintenance, continuous optimization and support of the SAP ECC Solution, SAP C4C and connected landscape together with the IT & Business stakeholders.

OM TJÄNSTEN
ARBETSUPPGIFTER
In this role, you will perform material data migration from legacy systems to SAP ECC and/or SAP C4C. Additionally you will coordinate data cleansing and data enrichment in all phases. A big part of the role will be communicating with stakeholders about data requirements and resolving data related gaps between the implemented solution and local requirements. Your job duties will also include:

• Drive and ensure local harmonization with global data maintenance
• Provide support during User Acceptance Test in the project
• Ensure data validation of all data loads
• Perform regular data quality checks
• Support process teams on data related questions / queries
• Support / validate unit tests
• Additionally,Support on cycle 0 activities in different environments

VI SÖKER DIG SOM
• You have experience in SQL, SAP, SAP Material Master Data and Microsoft Office
• Fluent in English both in writing and speaking

It's a merit if you have:

• Web development experience with programming languages: PHP, ASP.NET, Java, JavaScriptStart

Other information

Start: As soon as possible

Location: Stockholm

Work extent: Full time, 6 months with a possibility to extension

Our selection process is continuous and the advert may close before the recruitment process is completed if we have moved forward to the screening or interview phase.

Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-03-02
Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan

