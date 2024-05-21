Material Handling Engineer - Battery Cell Process & Equipment Engineering
2024-05-21
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Novo Energy Production AB i Göteborg
Material Handling Engineer
If you're passionate about optimizing material flow and driven to implement cutting-edge technologies, this is your opportunity to make a significant impact in shaping the future of our cutting-edge factory!
We are building a state-of-the-art Gigafactory that will be one of the largest cell production facilities in Europe. We are now looking for Material Handling Engineers to join our Engineering team!
Volvo Cars is one of the most well-known and respected car brands in the world. Northvolt is a leading supplier of sustainable, high-quality battery cells and systems, dedicated to delivering the world's greenest lithium-ion battery.
Together, we have formed a joint venture, NOVO Energy, to power the next generation of pure electric Volvo cars.
Our Engineering team is coalition of specialists, engineers and technical project managers across a broad range of technical disciplines. Together they work toward the shared goal of scaling and industrializing the production of our lithium-ion battery technology that will help Volvo transform into a pure electric car manufacturer.
Our Engineering team collaborative, nimble, and always open to learn and grow. Their skills and experiences come from a variety of industries all over the world and span chemical, electrical, mechanical, and industrial engineering.
The team is currently focused on designing, planning and equipping a world class Gigafactory in time for start of production in 2026. This is an immense undertaking requiring the joint efforts and contributions of engineers working cross-functionally, with the ultimate goal of producing the world's most sustainable lithium-ion batteries.
What you will do
In your role as Material Handling Engineer you will be part of the Engineering team of NOVO Energy working with internal logistics. You will be responsible for overall project management related to industrial material flow engineering projects for advanced factories and warehouses, including design and implementation of new technologies and specialized equipment.
Key responsibilities include:
- Responsible for managing projects, timelines, track progress on projects focusing on material flow and material handling engineering
- Responsible for design and implementation of semi and fully automation systems for internal material flows for advanced factories and warehouses including:
- Design and implementation of new technologies for specialized equipment
- Identification, evaluation and interaction with key vendors
- Responsible for coordinating engineers, project leaders and vendors to design material flow solutions
- Responsible to secure and enable cross functional collaboration to NOVO Digital/IT and Industrial Automation team to define technical interfaces for advanced real time monitoring, control, and optimization
- Responsible for collaboration and interaction with the final customers regarding design and implementation of packaging and material handling engineering projects
Skills & Requirements:
To be successful in this role you have good overall knowledge of industrial material flow engineering projects. You have well-developed communication skills to allow frequent contact and continuous alignments with stakeholders.
As a person you are self-going, solution oriented with excellent problem-solving skills. You have the ability to work well with others in a multi-cultural team environment, as well as independently. Furthermore, we see that you have an eye for details with high sense of quality. We believe that you have:
- MSc/BSc in Engineering or higher degree in production-, mechanical-, industrial-, electrical engineering or equivalent field of study
- Industrial working experience in demanding industrial environments
- At least 3 years of working experience within material flow projects
- Excellent English written and oral skills
- Excellent time management skills and passionate by solving complex problems with technology in a simple yet innovative way
Our Gigafactory in Gothenburg will be one of the largest cell production facilities in Europe, with a potential annual cell production capacity of up to 50 gigawatt hours (GWh) - thereby enabling a supply of batteries for approximately half a million Volvo cars per year. Our state-of-the-art R&D facility will gather leading expertise from all over the world, to create the next generation battery cells.
