Material Handler
2026-01-30
Do you have work experience from a warehouse? Are you enjoying combining administration with As a Material Handler for Vestas, you are an important part in assuring our warehouse activities are running smoothly while being a part of the global leader in wind energy.
Region NCE > SBU NCE Service > NCE Supply Chain Operations Sweden North
Area Warehouse Örebro is part of NCE Supply Chain Operations which covers the supply chain in Northern and Central Europe. The primary responsibility of our warehouse is to pack and deliver materials to service technicians in Sweden. Moreover, we handle deliveries for urgent demand in other countries in Europe and we have on-call service during the weekends. We have high focus on safety and quality as well as delivering reliable service to our customers.
Responsibilities
Ensure warehouse activities are done in a safe manner
Receive inbound shipments from the regional warehouse in Germany as well as return surplus stock to the regional warehouse in Germany
Perform pick, pack, and ship and handle non-conformities
Book transport
Receive return shipments from service vans
On-call service on the weekends
Commercial invoice and dangerous goods handling
Qualifications
At least 2 years of experience with warehousing
Fluent in English and Swedish, spoken and in writing
Vocational training or solid work experience in Warehouse and logistics
SAP experience with warehouse transactions
Forklift certificate and driving license
Familiar with the Microsoft Office package
Driving license
Competencies
The ability to always maintain a high focus on safety and quality
An agile work style that allows for transitioning between various tasks as needed
Good communications skills
A planned and self-motivated approach to work activities
A service and customer-oriented mindset
Good problem-solving skills
A collaborative spirit and ability to work effectively with others
What we offer
We provide a rewarding position with numerous opportunities for both professional and personal growth in an inspiring, innovative, and international environment within the renewable energy industry. We highly value initiative, steadfastness, and the right balance between creativity and quality in all solutions. You will have good opportunities to build your career in Vestas, when demonstrating motivation, capacity and potential. When working in Vestas, you will be part of an organization with the following value propositions: Passion, Accountability, Simplicity, and Collaboration, which is consolidated in everything we do.
Additional information
Your primary work location will be Örebro, Sweden.
You should expect some travel activity, approximately 20 days per year.
If the above match your skills and qualifications, please apply no later than 01.03.2026. Please note: We do amend or withdraw our jobs and reserve the right to do so at any time, including prior to the advertised closing date. For additional information about the position, please contact: Recruiter Rebecka Thorell at rbthr@vestas.com
