Material Flow Engineer - Materialflödesingenjör
2024-03-27
Sebratec is a Software and Engineering company specializing in services for the tech industry. Our mission is to transform companies through software and embedded systems solutions, supporting customers with consultancy in the development of their products, as well as training for teams and individuals interested in technology.
Are you a team player with a passion for optimization, ready to collaborate with multiple stakeholders and make a difference? Sebratec is looking for a Material Flow Engineer to join our international team in Sweden, and we're open to relocations (including limited housing)!
Key Skills:
Project management, timeline tracking, and progress monitoring in material flow and handling engineering.
Designing and implementing automation systems for advanced factories and warehouses, including new technology integration.
Coordinating engineers, project leaders, and vendors to create material flow solutions.
Defining and contributing to cross-functional Blueprint areas for scalable factory solutions.
Facilitating cross-functional collaboration with the Company in the battery industry's Digital and Factory Automation teams.
Collaborating with the Company in the battery industry's final customers on material handling engineering projects, including blueprints.
Soft Skills: Show ownership in your tasks, lend an attentive ear to others, and lead by setting a positive example
Years of Experience: +4
If you're a driven and dedicated Material Flow Engineer ready to take your career to the next level and open to relocation, Sebratec is the place for you
Next step?
If this position sounds interesting to you, click the link to apply, and let's talk!
#MaterialFlowEngineer #Relocation Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-04-30
