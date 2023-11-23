Material Design Engineer
Who are we?
Volvo Cars is a company on a mission; to bring traditional car manufacturing into a connected, sustainable and smart future.
Since 1927, we have been a brand known for our commitment to safety, creating innovative cars that make life less complicated for our consumers. In 2010, we decided to transform our business, resulting in a totally new generation of cars and technologies, as well as steady growth and record sales. Today, we're expanding our global footprint in Europe, China and the US, and we're on the lookout for new talent.
We are constantly pushing our own skills and abilities to drive change in the automobile industry like never before. We are looking for innovative, committed people to join us in this endeavour and create safe, sustainable and connected cars. We believe in the power of people and will challenge and support you to reach your full potential. Join us and be part of Volvo Cars' journey into the future.
What do we offer?
Surface Material within Vehicle Tophat at Volvo Cars is responsible for developing all interior surface materials in our cars. We use our expertise to create premium and sustainable materials for our customers wellbeing and desire. Together we challenge each other to develop and use next generation technologies, both in early strategic phase, concept phase as well as implementing into the car programs.
Now we are looking for an engaged team member with experience of working with material development and that have surface material knowledge, mainly in the program implementation phase.
We need a Material Design Engineer that mainly will develop Foil for interior applications such as door panels and instrument panels. Earlier experience from working at Volvo Cars is very high valued.
What will you do?
As a Material Design Engineer within Surface Material implementation, you will have the responsibility to quality assure and finalize the development of the materials in our programs. In the industrialization phase you will operate and have the ownership of time and technique within the specific area.
This role is working close together with the component development teams, design, procurement and our material suppliers.
Your main tasks will be:
• Lead and ensure quality assurance and have responsibility for time plans, technique and cost for your area within our new car programs
• Lead and drive colour and material development within your area to reach correct appearance and haptic
• Develop and release of physical masters
• Work together in cross-functional teams, cooperating with component engineers, colour & material designers, procurement, material lab
• Continual contact and cooperation with suppliers within your area
• Constantly work with continuous improvement, developing our processes and our way of work to be more efficient and world class within your area
Do you fit the profile?
To be effective in this role we believe you have a University degree, specifically within Material Design Engineering, and relevant work-life experience from the automotive area. You have knowledge and experience within Team Center, KDP and Planisware. You have a good colour sight/vision. Since you will work in a global setup, we expect you to be fluent in English.
Competence and experience is important as well as personality! As a member in our team, you have to be motivated and self-propelled with a curious and innovative mindset. You need a high level of communication and presentation skills and you take pride in delivering on time. The complexity is high so you have to be analytic and structured and have a good sense for creating and following technical plans. You enjoy working in collaboration with others and you actively participate in the team's daily work by developing, coaching and supporting your colleagues.
We are looking for a great team player with hard-working and a positive mindset.
Want to know more? We hope so
We'd love to receive and review your application. If you want more information about the role and its responsibilities or simply learn a bit more about the team, please reach out to the hiring manager at sofia.royson@volvocars.com
