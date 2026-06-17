Material Controller needed!
Perido AB / Logistikjobb / Göteborg Visa alla logistikjobb i Göteborg
2026-06-17
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Do you thrive in a dynamic environment where no two days are the same? We are looking for a driven Material Coordinator who enjoys taking ownership, working closely with different teams, and ensuring everything is in place to keep exciting automotive development projects moving forward.
About the position
We at Perido are now looking for a Material Coordinator to join our client's team, an exciting and forward-thinking company in the automotive industry. The position is based in Gothenburg.
Your daily tasks
As a Material Coordinator, you will support the organization by procuring material and handling invoices. Both for the physical builds of test buses, but also for the workshops and other sites. You will follow up on the deliveries, and work with the project team to ensure that the material is in place on time.
To be successful in this position we see that you are structured, enthusiastic and flexible, to handle the ever-changing and fast-developing world that we are living in. You have good communication and collaboration skills, enjoy teamwork, solving issues and handling upcoming challenges.
Does this sound like an exciting opportunity? We look forward to reading your application!
Qualifications:
A BSc or MSc in Engineering, Supply Chain Management, Logistics, or a related field / equivalent practical experience
Proficiency in ERP systems (e.g., SAP), inventory management tools, and Excel
Meritorious:
Previous experience in material handling, logistics, or supply chain operations is highly valued
Familiarity with the automotive industry and its processes is a strong advantage
Experience of creating automation through scripting, AI agents, or other data processing tools is a big bonus
Contract type and hours
Full-time consulting assignment until 2027-06-30. Start 2026-07-01.
Let us help you take the next step in your career
Our vision is to ensure that everyone thrives and feels engaged at work. With us, you will find a wide variety of assignments, where you can either be employed directly by a company or work as a consultant through Perido. We are one of Sweden's largest consulting firms for professionals, which gives you many opportunities. As a consultant, you become an important part of our organization and contribute your expertise within our clients' organizations. Read more about us at Perido: https://perido.se/om-oss/
You can find answers to most questions or concerns at perido.se/vanliga-fragor/. If you still cannot find what you are looking for, you are welcome to contact us at fraga@perido.se
. Please always include the position reference number 35900 in the subject line. Please note that we only accept applications through our website and that we are unable to provide updates on your application status or disclose the client company if it is not stated in the job advertisement. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-07-17 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "35900". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Perido AB
(org.nr 556639-6387), http://www.perido.se Jobbnummer
9967787