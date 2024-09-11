Master's thesis proposal: Crane girder design, investigation
2024-09-11
Company Description
AFRY provides engineering, design, digital and advisory services. We are devoted experts in industry, energy and infrastructure sectors, creating impact for generations to come. AFRY has Nordic roots with a global reach. Join us in accelerating the transition towards a sustainable society.
AFRY with the Buildings business area is, with over 1,400 employees, one of the largest players in Sweden in the real estate sector. Here you get the opportunity to be involved in influencing and creating buildings and accommodation where people can stay and enjoy themselves. For us, safety, sustainability and a prosperous society are important factors where we successfully participate and contribute with creative and innovative solutions - both now and for the future. Making Future, as we say.
Job Description
Background
Crane runway girders are vital components in industrial structures, ensuring smooth crane operations. Failure in these components can halt production, causing significant financial losses and safety risks. Although they might seem simple at first glance-just a steel beam spanning over multiple supports-their design and performance are crucial.
Optimizing crane girder design, particularly for heavier cranes, is essential for reducing costs and carbon emissions and ensuring durability. This includes using thinner web plates and optimizing welds for fatigue. HFMI can be used to optimize some of the details which could lead to smaller weld and hence, smaller plates and more durable design.
Aim
Comparison of current version of Eurocodes, new version of Eurocodes and American codes for crane girders with regard to fatigue design
Investigation of using HFMI for different details
Method
Review requirements regarding crane girders, fatigue (Eurocode, AISC, etc)
Investigation of HFMI on different details
What you gain
By the end of this project, you will have gained a comprehensive understanding of various aspects of design and optimization of crane runway girders, including relevant standards, fatigue design, and structural stability. This knowledge is essential for future roles as structural engineers, particularly in the field of industrial structures, where ensuring stability and efficiency is critical.
Qualifications
Good knowledge about steel structures and Eurocode 3
Merit to have Experience with FE software (ex ABAQUS, Ansys, SAP2000 or other commercial software)
Additional Information
Welcome to submit your application, the deadline is 2024-10-31, selection of applicants takes place continuously. Please attach a cover letter and an academic transcript.
Workplace location preferably Stockholm, Västerås or Uppsala. But other cities may also be relevant.
Contact persons for questions:
Babak Navid, babak.navid@afry.com
Farshid Zamiri, farshid.zamiri@afry.com
We kindly ask not to be contacted by staffing and recruitment agencies or salespeople offering additional job advertisements.
At AFRY, we engineer change in everything we do. Change happens when brave ideas come together. When we collaborate, innovate technology, and embrace challenging points of view. That's how we're making future. We are actively looking for qualified candidates to join our inclusive and diverse teams across the globe. Join us in accelerating the transition towards a sustainable future.
