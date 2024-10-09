Master's Thesis Project within Supply Chain Management
Company Description
AFRY provides engineering, design, digital and advisory services. We are devoted experts in industry, energy and infrastructure sectors, creating impact for generations to come. AFRY has Nordic roots with a global reach. Join us in accelerating the transition towards a sustainable society.
Job Description
Background
Discrete Event Simulation (DES) is a powerful tool used in various industries for modeling systems. With numerous DES software options available, selecting the most suitable one can be challenging. This thesis aims to offer a comprehensive comparison of current DES software based on predefined criteria, helping users make well-informed decisions."
Using an industry case study, this case study aims to identify and evaluate suitable simulation software for an existing model. The objective is to assess whether the current model, developed in one software, can be successfully recreated and executed in another, with a focus on handling complex logic. A key part of this process involves developing a custom fleet manager to manage task assignment and path booking for vehicles within the system. The model's primary function is to test and optimize different production plans through 'What-if' scenario analysis.
Objectives
Identify and select a representative sample of DES software currently available on the market.
Develop a set of criteria for evaluating DES software, including usability, functionality, performance, cost, support, integrability and customer needs.
Conduct a detailed comparison of the selected DES software based on these criteria.
Investigate the suitability of modeling an existing simulation model in a different DES software, focusing on the ability to model complex logic.
Methods
Literature Review: Conduct a thorough review of existing literature to identify commonly used DES software and evaluation criteria.
Software Selection: Choose a representative sample of DES software based on popularity, industry usage, and availability.
Criteria Development: Develop a comprehensive set of evaluation criteria through expert consultation and literature findings.
Software Evaluation: Perform hands-on testing and evaluation of the selected software against the developed criteria.
Customer Needs Study: Conduct a study to investigate customer needs for using DES models to validate solutions.
Feasibility Study: Model a subsystem of the existing simulation model in the selected DES software to test if the complex logic can be coded effectively.
Data Analysis: Analyze the collected data to identify strengths and weaknesses of each software.
Deliverables
A report containing:
Comprehensive literature review on DES software and evaluation criteria.
Detailed comparison matrix of the selected DES software.
Feasibility study on modeling complex logic in different DES software.
Recommendations for software selection based on evaluation and feasibility study.
Questions
What criteria are most important for evaluating DES software?
How do the selected DES software compare in terms of usability, functionality, performance, cost, and support?
Which DES software is best suited for the specific use case based on the evaluation?
How suitable are the selected DES software for modeling complex logic?
Qualifications
We are looking for 2 students with a background and an interest in the following areas:
Simulations of production and logistic systems
Supply Chain Management
We believe that suitable students are currently enrolled in the master's programs within Production Engineering or Systems, control and mechatronics, or have similar experiences from separate courses or personal interests.
Your plan is to write the master thesis during spring 2025.
Additional Information
About us
You will be part of the Supply Chain Management department in Gothenburg and belong to the Simulation Team. The team performs simulations, static calculations and flow analysis of our customers' production and logistics processes. Our customers operate in various industries, in Sweden and abroad.
Contact
Niklas Palm, niklas.palm@afry.com
Team Leader Simulation, Supply Chain Management
