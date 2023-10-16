Master's Thesis Project At Afry, Supply Chain Management
2023-10-16
Company Description
AFRY provides engineering, design, digital and advisory services. We are devoted experts in industry, energy and infrastructure sectors, creating impact for generations to come. AFRY has Nordic roots with a global reach. Join us in accelerating the transition towards a sustainable society.
Job Description
Title: Optimization of Discrete-event simulation models
Background
Various complex real-world systems can effectively be modelled using Discrete-Event simulations. The DES models let us answer What-if Questions, and support client's strategic business decisions.
Optimizing these DES models, typically involves finding the best configuration and utilization of resources such as machinery, buffers, and scheduling. DES models can to some extent be used to optimize processes by experimenting with various parameter inputs. However, as the number of potential solutions grows, it becomes impractical to test all combinations. In such cases, optimization methods offer a more effective solution. By optimizing simulation models, companies can identify improvements for their factory and supply chain before committing to an investment.
Objective
To identify potential areas where simulation optimization is of use and develop methods for optimizing an existing model by using various optimization methods.
Methods
Literature studies to identify state of the art practice within simulation optimization
Qualitative studies to identify current industrial practice
Deliverables
A report containing:
Current and state of the art industrial practice on how optimization of Discrete-event simulation models can be used
Identifying typical simulation projects where optimization is of interest?
The limitations and draw backs of using optimization.
An implementation of optimization in a use case (DES model provided)
Questions
What are the possibilities to connect a simulation model in AutoMod to an optimization model that interacts stepwise?
What are the areas of use for optimizing DES models with optimization?
Qualifications
Who we are looking for:
We are looking for 2 students with a background and an interest in following areas:
Simulations of production and logistic systems
Optimization through linear- and integer programming
General programming
We believe that suitable students currently enrolled in the master's programs MPPEN, MPSYS, have similar experiences from separate courses or personal interests.
Additional Information
About us
AFRY is a European leader in engineering, design, and advisory services, with a global reach. We accelerate the transition towards a sustainable society. We are 19000 devoted experts in infrastructure, industry, energy, and digitalization, creating sustainable solutions for generations to come.
You will be part of the Supply Chain Management department in Göteborg and belong to the Simulation Team. The team performs simulations, static calculations and flow analysis of our customers' production and logistics processes. Our customers are to be found in various industries, in Sweden and abroad.
Contact
Karin Klintbäck
Mail: karin.klintback@afry.com
Phone: 0769-401506
