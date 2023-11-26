Master Thesis within Purchasing & Supply Chain
Title: Determinants of Logistics Ownership: Impact on Supply Chain Efficiency and Competitiveness
Description: In the dynamic landscape of manufacturing, the choice between complete ownership and outsourcing of logistics plays a crucial role in shaping a company's supply chain efficiency and competitiveness. This master thesis opportunity at Volvo Group aims to unravel the key determinants influencing this strategic decision and understand their impact on the broader supply chain dynamics.
Key Responsibilities:
Determinants Analysis: Conduct an in-depth analysis of the key determinants considered by large manufacturing companies when choosing between complete ownership and outsourcing of logistics.
Supply Chain Impact: Explore how these determinants directly influence supply chain efficiency and the overall competitiveness of the manufacturing company.
Comparative Analysis: Provide a comparative analysis of companies that opt for complete ownership versus outsourcing, highlighting their respective strengths and weaknesses.
Industry Best Practices: Investigate industry best practices and case studies to extract valuable insights into successful strategies for logistics ownership decisions.
Future Trends: Anticipate and discuss emerging trends in logistics ownership and outsourcing within the manufacturing sector.
Recommendations: Based on findings, offer strategic recommendations for large manufacturing companies to enhance their supply chain efficiency and competitiveness through informed logistics ownership decisions.
Student Profile and Application:
Degree: Master's in Business or Engineering.
Number of Students: This master thesis project is suitable for one or two students. If applying as a pair, submit one cover letter and two separate resumes.
Location: Gothenburg, Sweden. No travel needed.
Thesis Level: Master's
Language: English
Embark on a journey to uncover the strategic determinants shaping the logistics landscape at Volvo Group!
Tutor
Fredrik Hamnén, Head of Fluid Management Purchasing
