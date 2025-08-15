Master Thesis: Valorization of pyrolysis gas mixtures from Biochar producti
We want to be more! The research institute Swerim conducts needs-based industrial research and development concerning metals and their route from raw material to finished product. Swerim has 200 co-workers in two locations in Sweden - Luleå and Stockholm. Our vision is a fossil-free and circular industry.
Biochar plays a key role in many industrial sectors for replacing fossil fuel such as coal and coke. Metallurgy, soli enrichment, printing, graphite are few industries moving towards biochar to mitigate Green House Gas (GHG) emissions. Pyrolysis gases are produced during the process of Biochar production. Pyrolysis gas is a mixture of carbon monoxide, hydrogen, carbon monoxide, methane, etc.
This project aims to valorize two pyrolysis gas mixtures originating from Biochar process and find the best synergies between Biochar process and byproducts.
Project overview
Goal of the study
The goal of the study is to identify the best product/products out of pyrolysis gas mixture with the highest benefit of technical, environmental, economic and societal perspectives. Process flow modeling using Aspen plus or other open-source process modeling software will be used for assessing different chemical products such as methane, ammonia, etc.
Qualifications:
A student in Chemical Engineering, Process Engineering or Energy Engineering. Process Modeling experience would be beneficial.
Project time
The project is intended for a master thesis (30hp). The start date is August/September 2025 or can be mutually decided through negotiations.
Further information
This project is intended to be performed at Swerim in Luleå. Swerim rewards the student with 50 000 SEK for an approved master thesis (30hp).
Contacts
You are welcome to contact Thamali Jayawickrama, thamali.jayawickrama@swerim.se
if you have any questions about the project.
Application
Apply by using the application function below. The application can be written in English or Swedish. You will receive a confirmation that Swerim has received your application. Please note that we fill the position as soon as we find a suitable applicant, which means we can fill the position before the deadline
