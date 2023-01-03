Master Thesis: Stopper design and Measurements on liquid metal to optimize
2023-01-03
The research institute Swerim provides applied research within mining engineering, process metallurgy and materials and manufacturing engineering, mainly for the mining, steel and metals industry. Swerim has 200 co-workers in two locations in Sweden - Luleå and Stockholm.
Project description
Steelmaking processes occur at high temperatures (in excess of 1500å C) which makes experiments and measurements on liquid steel very difficult. A good alternative to model the behaviour of liquid steel is to use low-melting point alloys with similar density and viscosity (for example: Bi-Sn, Tmelting: 150°C).
Swerim is home to one of the most advanced facilities for physical modelling with liquid metal for casting in the world. This facility is used as benchmark to test flow control devices such as nozzles, stoppers and sliding gates during continuous casting operations.
The project requires testing a set of advanced flow control devices made of ceramic material for a local steelmaker. The main aim is to characterize the flow to provide a better understanding on how liquid metal behaves inside a casting mould.
Required qualifications
The project requires a good metallurgy background including design and experimental work as well as interacting with an experienced team of technicians, researchers and people from the industry. Real process knowledge is crucial for the project; thus, plant visits and experiments are an integral part of the work including progress meetings with researchers and direct discussions for optimization with the manufacturers.
Project timeline
Further information
Swerim rewards the student with 50 000 SEK for an approved master thesis (30hp).
Application
Apply by using the application function below. You will receive a confirmation that Swerim has received your application. Please note that we fill the thesis as soon as we find a suitable applicant, which means we can fill the position before the deadline.
The work is planned to start February 1, 2023 at Swerim in Luleå.
For further information about project, please contact:
Pavel E. Ramirez Lopez, pavel.ramirez.lopez@swerim.se
