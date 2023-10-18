Master Thesis Service offer in the construction equipment industry
2023-10-18
, Kungsör
, Västerås
, Strängnäs
, Hallstahammar
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Volvo Business Services AB i Eskilstuna
, Köping
, Flen
, Örebro
, Sollentuna
eller i hela Sverige
Volvo Construction Equipment is embarking on a transformative journey, redefining the way we serve our customers. Beyond traditional equipment sales, we are moving into offering tailored solutions for our customers. Our strategy and targets are clear, we want to take the lead in this journey and offer world-leading services that create superior customer value. However, this transition comes with challenges, including new competitors and different ways of doing business in the industry
Suitable background
Industrial engineering and management or similar
Description of thesis work
We are looking for 2 students that can help us evaluate the functional and commercial competitiveness of our current service offerings. Assess that in relation to our strategies and make recommendations on what Volvo Construction Equipment needs to adjust to reach our wanted position.
The insights from this project will be key in helping Volvo Construction Equipment understand our current position in relation to market and customer expectations and requirements. It will also serve as a benchmark for setting future priorities and direction in the service area.
Thesis Level: Master
Language:English
Starting date:To be agreed with the applicants.
Number of students: 2
Tutor
