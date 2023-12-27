Master Thesis project: Electrification of the hydraulic product Onspot.
2023-12-27
Company Description
AFRY is a leading European company with a global reach in technology, design and consulting. We are accelerating the transition towards a sustainable society.
We are 19,000 dedicated experts in infrastructure, industry, energy and digitization, who create sustainable solutions for future generations.
Job Description
This Thesis project will be a technical challenge. It is a cooperation project between AFRY Trollhättan and the product owner to Onspot.
The product owner of Onspot has agreed to share data required for this thesis project and they can indirectly consider to be the costumer in this project.
Objective
The objective of the thesis project:
• Investigation and learning the Onspot hydraulic product.
• The Onspot technical regulations shall be analyzed and adopt to an electrification of the product.
• Map the methods and engineering tools to develop a new concept.
• Material -and LCM analysis regarding environment footprint is mandatory
• Define and present suggested boundaries to the scope
Deliverables
A technical report containing:
• Background and objective descriptions
• Presentation of all technical regulations and test methods
• Documentation of the methods for design development of a new concept.
• Bill-of-Material (BOM) incl. ingoing parts, materials, manufacturing processes and estimated costs
• Theoretical- and calculated strength and durability result of the concept design
• 3D CAD assembly and drawings is mandatory appendix to visualize performance and manufacturability
• Conclusions and result of the concept subsystem selections.
Initially the scope includes 3D print prototype. It will be decided when prototype cost and timing is known.
Qualifications
Genuine interest in product development and technic
Innovative, likes challenges and are a problem-solver.
Takes initiative and are a good team player.
The project is suitable for 2 students. Please state the name of your partner in the application
AFRY will handle the applications continuously. If you have questions about the position, you are welcome to contact the responsible recruitment partner Anders Kristiansen, anders.a.kristiansen@afry.com
or section manager Jörgen Karlsson jorgen.karlsson@afry.com
AFRY is committed to creating an inclusive & diverse environment and we are actively looking for qualified candidates irrespective of gender, gender identity, sexual orientation, ethnicity, religion, disability, or age. You will be part of a global and diverse company
Additional Information
