Master Thesis: Portable Power Unit Based on Swappable Batteries
2023-11-23
The adoption of fully electric machines in the construction equipment sector is rapidly gaining momentum. However, the insufficient charging infrastructure, particularly in remote areas with weak grid connections or no grid access at all, remains a significant obstacle to the widespread adoption of electromobility.
In such circumstances, the deployment of a mobile charging station or portable power unit (PPU) emerges as a crucial solution to offer reliable, cost-effective, and sustainable charging options. These units provide charging services at times and locations convenient for construction vehicle operators, ensuring a consistent and efficient workflow, and ultimately enhancing productivity for customers transitioning to emission-free mobility solutions.
Additionally, easily deployable swappable batteries on construction machines are being investigated as well, which allow very high uptime on machines with long working hours. The swappable batteries could be used as energy storage in a PPU and could offer a flexible charging solution and tailored that meet specific power requirements and operational needs of customers. Functioning as high-capacity battery power banks or energy storages, PPUs can be easily transported to supply electricity and charging wherever needed in electrified transportation. Apart from the cost savings due to the requirement of a lower battery capacity on construction vehicles, the other advantages of PPUs with swappable batteries include peak power management functionality and product reliability.
This master's thesis proposal focuses on the design and development of a suitable PPU based on swappable battery packs. The work will encompass both the electronic and physical design of the PPU as well as the simulation of the energy usage in various construction sites. Key activities include:
Conduct a review of existing literature, patents, and industry standards on construction vehicles and PPUs.
Gather requirements for performance, functional safety, and electrical safety. This includes specifying the desired power output, energy capacity, operational conditions, and relevant safety standards.
Evaluate various battery modules and cell technologies based on energy density, power output, and safety. Choose the most suitable option for modular installation and connection.
Designing different power electronics topologies and functionalities of the PPUs, including DC fast charging and AC output for slow charging.
Developing and evaluating connectors and charging mechanisms to ensure secure, reliable, and safe connections during module installation, incorporating established quick-connect methods into the design and integration.
Evaluating the techno-economic feasibility of a PPU based on swappable batteries, in different situations and countries.
Assessing PPU standardization, regulations, and sustainability.
We are looking for a team of two students with knowledge and interest in electromobility. You are curious, open-minded and interested in collaborating with people with a background other than yourself. During the master thesis, you are mainly located at our plant in Eskilstuna. The recruitment process is ongoing, and the positions can be filled before the application submission time has expired.
Suitable Background: Engineering, Energy Systems Engineering, Mechanical Engineering. Knowledge in CAD is meriting.
Thesis Level: Master
Language: English
Starting Date: Early 2024
Number of Students: 2
For further information, please contact:
Chittaranjan Pradhan
Electromobility Engineer
Electrical Distribution Systems- Hardware
Volvo Construction Equipment
T. +46 769409338chittaranjan.pradhan@volvo.com
Volvo Construction Equipment | CE44470 | TCC11
TCC Bolindervägen | 5 63185 Eskilstuna | Sweden
Kindly note that due to GDPR, we will not accept applications via mail. Please use our career site.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-12-15
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Volvo Business Services AB
(org.nr 556029-5197)
631 85 ESKILSTUNA Arbetsplats
Volvo Construction Equipment Jobbnummer
8282511