Master thesis: optimizing CaSi addition for cleaner steel
2025-08-26
"Taking your first steps into working life should feel both exciting and meaningful - and that's exactly what we aim to offer at Ovako.
As one of Sweden's Career Companies 2025, we're proud to provide a workplace where you can grow, take on challenges, and feel that you're making a real impact. Here, innovation and people come together to shape the future."
• Phetra Ericsson, EVP Group HR, Com & EHS, Ovako
Inclusions in steel can cause serious issues such as clogging of the submerged entry nozzle (SEN) during continuous casting and defects in finished products. Controlling inclusions during steelmaking is therefore vital. While traditional microscopy offers detailed inclusion data, it is time-consuming in terms of sample preparation and analysis. Optical Emission Spectroscopy (OES) provides a faster alternative, enabling quicker analysis that can be used for real-time process control in secondary metallurgy.
At Ovako's steel plant in Smedjebacken, this master thesis offers you the chance to apply OES inclusion analysis to optimize CaSi addition for selected steel grades - a key step towards cleaner steel and improved castability.
A thesis for those eager to combine materials science with process optimization
Inclusions strongly affect steel quality and casting performance. By harnessing OES inclusion analysis, you will help improve our understanding of how CaSi additions influence inclusion characteristics across different steel grades. This will enhance control over secondary metallurgy parameters and vacuum processing, reducing defects and improving product reliability.
Working closely with Ovako's experienced steelworks team, you will analyze inclusion data from OES and contribute to developing optimized CaSi addition strategies tailored to various steel grades.
The outcome? Enhanced knowledge and practical recommendations that directly support better steel cleanliness and casting efficiency at Ovako.
Why choose Ovako?
This project is perfect for the curious and motivated student who wants to work hands-on with steelmaking processes and advanced analytical techniques. Based in Smedjebacken, Sweden, you'll join a collaborative environment where knowledge sharing and innovation are key.
At Ovako, we pride ourselves on doing the right thing - for our customers, our materials, and our future. If you're ready to take on a meaningful challenge in steel production, we want to hear from you.
Information & terms
Compensation and support
We offer compensation per academic credit and provide all necessary equipment and facilities during the thesis period.
Recruitment process
Selection is ongoing. You will meet potential supervisors and relevant stakeholders through interviews and reference checks.
About Ovako
At Ovako, we specialize in clean, high quality engineering steel tailored to the needs of customers in the bearing, transport, and manufacturing sectors. Our high-quality steel, based on 97% recycled steel, not only ensures lightweight and resilient products but also enables more sustainable and environmentally friendly solutions. With 2600 dedicated employees and a global presence spanning over 30 countries, along with approximately EUR 1.1 billion in sales, Ovako, a subsidiary of Sanyo Special Steel and a proud member of Nippon Steel Corporation, stands at the forefront of the steel industry. Our purpose is clear: Together we create steel for a decarbonized society. Discover more about our innovative solutions at http://www.ovako.com/, http://www.sanyo-steel.co.jp/,
