Master thesis: Material challenges in H2 combustion engines - internal engi
Swerim AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla maskiningenjörsjobb i Stockholm
2025-10-08
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Swerim AB i Stockholm
, Lysekil
, Luleå
eller i hela Sverige
We want to be more! The research institute Swerim conducts needs-based industrial research and development concerning metals and their route from raw material to finished product. Swerim has 200 co-workers in two locations in Sweden - Luleå and Stockholm. Our vision is a fossil-free and circular industry.
Project Description: What happens when internal engine parts get in contact with hydrogen gas?
Study on the performance of metals in contact with hydrogen:
• Hydrogen embrittlement - fracture of components
For this project the following methods will be used:
• Characterisation of materials (carbon steel) by LOM/SEM
• Exposure in H2 to simulate service conditions
• Hydrogen quantification by TDMS / H-permeation
• Correlation of alloy type (microstrcture, composition) with hydrogen uptake depending on service conditions (T, P, gas composition)
• Suggestion of best materials for specific engine parts in H2-combustion engines
Qualifications
We are looking for a curious and collaborative Master of Science student with a passion for Materials science and research. Someone who feels comfortable working in the lab, analyzing and interpretating data, responsible, independent, fast learner, and very motivated.
Project time
The project is intended for a master thesis (30hp). The start date is Q1 2026 or can be mutually decided through negotiations.
Further information
This project is intended to be performed at Swerim in Stockholm. Swerim rewards the student with 50 000 SEK for an approved master thesis (30hp).
Contacts
For further information please contact: Nuria Fuertes, nuria.fuertes@swerim.se
Application
Apply by using the application function below. The application can be written in English or Swedish. Latest date for application is 31th October 2025. You will receive a confirmation that Swerim has received your application. Please note that we fill the position as soon as we find a suitable applicant, which means we can fill the position before the deadline. Ersättning
Fast månads- vecko- eller timlön Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-10-31 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Swerim AB
(org.nr 556585-4725), http://swerim.se Arbetsplats
Swerim AB Jobbnummer
9547684