Master Thesis Electrical Management in Aircraft Systems
Saab AB / Elektronikjobb / Jönköping Visa alla elektronikjobb i Jönköping
2022-12-30
, Aneby
, Habo
, Mullsjö
, Vaggeryd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Saab AB i Jönköping
, Haninge
, Vetlanda
, Skövde
, Borås
eller i hela Sverige
Saab Countermeasures and Aircraft Systems in Huskvarna
Students interested in power electronics - here is a Master Thesis for you - aiming for the next generation of power management systems in aircrafts!
Your role
Background
Already today, a lot of equipment is electric powered in aircrafts. In the future, the electric powered equipment will increase and include high power consumers. Next generation of aircrafts will most probably have a DC power supply of 270 VDC or higher. The power supply will include battery and maybe super capacitors to cover the need of high power peaks. At Saab we plan for some new products within the next generation of power management system, and therefore we want to increase our knowledge in this area.
Description of the master thesis
This Master Thesis aims at studying a power management system. The system includes generator, battery, capacitor, high/low voltage transformation and loads. The system can be simulated in Matlab/Simulink or build-up by hardware depending on interest.
Possible ways of study this power management system are:
* Energy storage management, e.g. electrical architectures, battery/super capacitors cell status and cooling needs
* Load distribution control and protection, e.g. for capacitive loads, inductive load opening and short circuits
* Monitoring functions, e.g. status, warnings and maintenance information
The work will include:
* Study the theory of power management system and redundant power management system
* Design a power management system
* Test/simulate the system behavior and/or performance
* Identify critical areas for general power management system
* Report
Your profile
This Master Thesis is suitable for 1-2 student with interest in analog and power electronics.
You are at the end of your technical master education in Engineering Physics, Electrical Engineering, or equivalent, and about to start your Master Thesis work for 30 HP.
What you will be a part of
Business Area Surveillance offers solutions for surveillance, decision support, and detection and protection against different types of threats. Within Surveillance there is a product group called Actuation & Utility that focus on electro-mechanical actuation system and power management systems in aircrafts.
Last application day
31-12-2022
Saab is a company with a strong people-orientation. We offer a friendly work environment where we support and help each other to be at our best. Continuous learning, career & talent development and employee well-being are examples of areas where we always put the strongest effort to offer great opportunities. Ersättning
Not Specified Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-02-24 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "REQ_15282". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Saab AB
(org.nr 556036-0793) Jobbnummer
7302465