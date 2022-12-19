Master Thesis - Next Generation Boating
2022-12-19
Thesis Background
Volvo Penta is gradually moving in to electromobility, and within our marine business the customer acceptance is growing rapidly why we expect a similar development like the car business. Even if the large challenge is to develop new electric marine motors, batteries, and propulsion systems, we are also expecting that HMI, including displays and controls, will change and become much easier to use.
Thesis scope of work
Aim
Object for this thesis is to make a study of potential future users, their needs and concepts to fulfill them connected to electric powertrains. The design should encompass "Easy Boating" which is Volvo Penta's guiding principle to simplify the life of a boat owner or boat user and be presented with visual material.
First step
Get to know and analyze the setup for benchmark. Information about this will be provided by Volvo Penta, however most of the information is available in public domains and at external companies.
Second step
Design concepts of at least five future concepts connected to user stories in the context of the most common applications - e.g. large sailboat, cruiser and a pontoon boat. This part could be free thinking or advised by Volvo Penta.
Third step
Detailed design proposals of components, ergonomics, surface design etc.
Qualifications & Required Documents
Master students within Product Development, Industrial Design or similar
Knowledge of electromobility
Knowledge of boats / vessels
Knowledge of physical and cognitive ergonomics and HMI
Please send your application including CV, Cover Letter, and Transcript of grades. We would appreciate if to include your portfolio if you have one.
Practical information
Thesis Level: Master (30 ECTS points)
Language: English
Starting date: January 2022
Number of students: 2 students
Last application date: 22 of December 2022
Examiner proposal: TBD
Contact
Oskar Börjesson, Manager Vehicle Controls, oskar.borjesson.2@volvo.com
Anna Hagberg, HMI Engineer, anna.hagberg@volvo.com
