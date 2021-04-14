Master Thesis - Energy Consumption during Additive Manufacturin - Siemens Energy AB - Maskiningenjörsjobb i Finspång
Master Thesis - Energy Consumption during Additive Manufacturin
Siemens Energy AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Finspång
2021-04-14
Master Thesis Energy Consumption during Additive Manufacturing
LET'S TALK ABOUT YOU
Your profile
M.Sc. specialized in Additive Manufacturing and Sustainability/Environment
(we are looking for two candidates with different background working together)
Your responsibilitites
Map the environmental impact of the whole production process for AM mainly focusing on energy consumption and emissions, ideally also including raw material impact.
The work shall conclude a comparison of environmental impact between AM and conventional manufacturing and identify improvements in the AM production chain based on current best class methods. (For example, support structure)
Work should be based on a case study of two existing components currently in production in the Finspång AM workshop.
Your opportunities for personal growth:
Deep insights to Additive manufacturing and environmental impact
LET'S TALK ABOUT US
"Let's make tomorrow different today" is our genuine commitment at Siemens Energy to all customers and employees on the way to a sustainable future.
Siemens Energy is one of the world's leading energy technology companies. The company works with its customers and partners on energy systems for the future, thus supporting the transition to a more sustainable world. With its portfolio of products, solutions and services, Siemens Energy covers almost the entire energy value chain - from power generation and transmission to storage. The portfolio includes conventional and renewable energy technology, such as gas and steam turbines, hybrid power plants operated with hydrogen, and power generators and transformers. More than 50 percent of the portfolio has already been decarbonized.
A majority stake in the listed company Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (SGRE) makes Siemens Energy a global market leader for renewable energies. An estimated one-sixth of the electricity generated worldwide is based on technologies from Siemens Energy. Siemens Energy employs 91,000 people worldwide in more than 90 countries and generated revenue of around EUR29 billion in fiscal year 2019. In Sweden Siemens Energy has 2600 employees in 10 locations.
Read more about Siemens Energy here:
www.siemens-energy.com
MORE INSIGHTS
Be Energized. Be you.
Lucky for us, we are not all the same. Through diversity we generate power. We run on inclusion and compassion. Our combined creative energy is fueled by at least 130 nationalities. Siemens Energy celebrates character - no matter what ethnic background, gender, age, religion, identity, or disability. We energize society. All of society.
Job & Career: https://www.siemens-energy.com/global/en/company/jobs.html
Application
Don't hesitate - apply via https://jobs.siemens-energy.com/jobs , id nr 224093 not later than 2021-05-28.
For questions about the role, please contact the recruiting manager Mikael Berntzen on tel. 0122-84650.
For questions about the recruitment process please contact the responsible recruiter Louise Edengren on tel. 0122-82404.
Location: Finspång
Trade Union Representatives:
Veronica Andersson, Unionen, 0122-840 21
Simon Von Eckardstein, Sveriges Ingenjörer, 0122-842 24
Jan Lundgren, Ledarna, 0122-812 33
Jonny Persson, IF Metall, 0122-817 69
#LI-LE1
Publiceringsdatum
2021-04-14
Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-05-28
Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan
Adress
Siemens Energy AB
Slottsvägen 2-6
61231 Finspång
Jobbnummer
5691724
