Master Thesis - Characteristic of additively manufactured surfac - Siemens Energy AB
Master Thesis - Characteristic of additively manufactured surfac
Siemens Energy AB / Finspång
2021-04-08
Your profile
Student at MSc level with focus in mechanical engineering and material science
Have good knowledge about material characterization
Is structured and can communicate well.
Who can find own ways and solutions to challenges
Your responsibilities
We are now looking for a student to take on the assignment "Identification and definition of characteristic of additively manufactured surfaces".
The assignment
Additive manufacturing, AM, also commonly known as 3D printing, is an advanced manufacturing process. At Siemens Energy we use mainly an AM method called SLM that welds metal powder layers together with a laser to create three-dimensional objects. The AM process can create geometries with complex features and small internal channels, that the conventional manufacturing methods finds problematic and expensive to produce.
As all new technologies, the AM technology continuously challenge set ideas, methods and tools that have been develop and used for many years in the conventional prototyping and manufacturing. One of the many challenges that AM faces is the high surface roughness of the printed material. The surface roughness creates problems for many of our flow calculation methods, because of the small size difference between the channels in the geometry and the surface roughness on the channel walls. To take the next step to improve our flow calculation methods and tools we need to learn more about our printed surfaces.
In this thesis we want the student to help us learn more about AM printed surfaces. More specifically: What do an AM surface look like? How is an AM surface changing when different parameter such as print angle, material, position on build plate, etc. is changed? What are the main characteristics of an AM surface? How can we describe an AM printed surface statistically?
The thesis will be split into two parts:
Scanning additively manufactured surfaces with optical- or/and electron-microscope.
Create surfaces from the scanning results and characterize the surfaces to find out how the surfaces varies depending on different parameters.
The student will be hired by Siemens Energy, but the practical microscopy work will be done at Linköping University.
"Let's make tomorrow different today" is our genuine commitment at Siemens Energy to all customers and employees on the way to a sustainable future.
Siemens Energy is one of the world's leading energy technology companies. The company works with its customers and partners on energy systems for the future, thus supporting the transition to a more sustainable world. With its portfolio of products, solutions and services, Siemens Energy covers almost the entire energy value chain - from power generation and transmission to storage. The portfolio includes conventional and renewable energy technology, such as gas and steam turbines, hybrid power plants operated with hydrogen, and power generators and transformers. More than 50 percent of the portfolio has already been decarbonized.
A majority stake in the listed company Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (SGRE) makes Siemens Energy a global market leader for renewable energies. An estimated one-sixth of the electricity generated worldwide is based on technologies from Siemens Energy. Siemens Energy employs 91,000 people worldwide in more than 90 countries and generated revenue of around EUR29 billion in fiscal year 2019. In Sweden Siemens Energy has 2600 employees in 10 locations.
Be Energized. Be you.
Lucky for us, we are not all the same. Through diversity we generate power. We run on inclusion and compassion. Our combined creative energy is fueled by at least 130 nationalities. Siemens Energy celebrates character - no matter what ethnic background, gender, age, religion, identity, or disability. We energize society. All of society.
Don't hesitate - apply via https://jobs.siemens-energy.com/jobs id nr 224022 not later than 2021-05-06.
For questions about the role, please contact the recruiting manager Simon Hellborg on tel. +46 12284488.
For questions about the recruitment process please contact the responsible recruiter Nelly Johansson on tel. 0122-81505.
Location: Finspång
Trade Union Representatives:
Veronica Andersson, Unionen, 0122-840 21
Simon Von Eckardstein, Sveriges Ingenjörer, 0122-842 24
Jan Lundgren, Ledarna, 0122-812 33
Jonny Persson, IF Metall, 0122-817 69
