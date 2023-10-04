Master Planner
Company Description
HÄGGLUNDS is a part of Bosch Rexroth and has a history that stretches back more than 50 years. Today, Hägglunds is a leading manufacturer of hydraulic drive systems and solutions. Our customers can be found in industries such as recycling, sugar, and material handling. Hägglunds has its headquarters and main production facility in Mellansel, just outside Örnsköldsvik. Here, all functions are housed under one roof, from development and production to sales and service. Hägglunds has approximately 600 employees worldwide, with around 400 of them working in Mellansel.
HÄGGLUNDS is on an exciting journey of development with ambitious goals for sales, profitability, and production. We combine a family-like atmosphere and quick decision-making with the advantages that come with being part of a large corporation, including resources and opportunities for your personal development.
We are now looking for a Master Planner to join our Stratigic logistics team. If you have a deep understanding of logistical processes and a passion for driving departmental improvements, you could thrive in this role!
Job Description
As a Master Planner at HÄGGLUNDS in Mellansel you will be responsible for various tasks related to production planning, financial monitoring and logistics support. You will also play a key role in driving improvement projects within the department and also represent the department in cross-functional projects outside of it.
Key responsibilities include:
Manage information flow: Ensure that all relevant information is effectively communicated to all stakeholders.
Maintain and update Material Master Data in SAP: Ensure the accuracy and completeness of information.
Work cross-functionally: Collaborate with purchasing, manufacturing, and other departments to align everyone with our overall business goals.
Extract and analyze key performance indicators: Identify areas for improvement and make recommendations for process optimization.
Analyze on-time delivery: Monitor on-time deliveries from suppliers and to customers, ensuring adherence to established quality standards.
SAP expertise: Serve as an expert in SAP modules, including Production Planning, Material Master, and Sales and Distribution. Provide guidance and recommendations for process improvements and best practices.
Documentation: Develop and maintain documentation related to logistics and supply chain processes, ensuring compliance with established policies and procedures.
Qualifications
We seek candidates with:
Relevant education and work experience
Strong understanding of logistics processes and concepts
Proficiency in both spoken and written Swedish and English
Change management expertise
Project management experience preferred
Key qualities:
Excellent communication skills
Structured work approach
Collaborative and independent
Strategic mindset with attention to detail
Experience with business systems, MS Office, and SAP is advantageous.
Additional Information
Do you want to know more about the position?
Contact Daniel Andersson, Strategic Logistics Group Manager, via email Daniel.Andersson2@boschrexroth.se
or phone 0660 - 87135 .
For more information about Hägglunds products and drive systems, you can visit www.hagglunds.com.
Interested in applying for the position?
Welcome with your application by no later than 2023-10-29. Selection and interviews will take place continuously during the application period, therefore the position may be filled before the application deadline expires.
Curious about working and living in Örnsköldsvik?
