Master data Super User, Haugen-Gruppen
2023-08-10
We are looking for a Master data Super User to join Haugen-Gruppen based at the new office in Stockholm. The company is experiencing an expansion phase and is re-organizing its business set-up to further increase the competitiveness on the Swedish market.
The master data role is critical for the business to secure that the company in Sweden but also on a group level works with the right information and with the right digital tools to further improve the structure and communication both internally and towards customers and suppliers.
Are you a driven Master data Super User, who is communicative and analytical, that wants to be a part of this unique opportunity to further develop the Haugen-Gruppen Supply Chain organization?
About the Role
Our purpose is to develop the Haugen-Gruppen Supply Chain as a competitive edge, delivering customer and brand value with the right service and cost level. In this position you will also be responsible for Master data which means ensuring that the right product data is in our systems and ensures that we maintain a high "best in class" Master data quality to customers and principals. You also work with taking the digitalisation of the process to the next level with colleagues in the other Nordic markets.
Key responsibilities
• Responsibility for ensuring that the correct Master data exists, and registration and maintenance is done (items, suppliers, customers, pricing, etc.)
• Nordic Super user in ERP systems, GS1 standards and other relevant systems.
• Drive digitalisation and atomisation of manual tasks and optimize and develop processes in the area
• Work as an integrated member of the team to share both information and workload
• Work together with marketing organisation to secure data quality and improve relationships with our suppliers
• Communicates with staff from other areas of the organization, such as planning, warehousing, transportation to confirm status and resolve customer complaints.
• Responses internal and external inquiries about product availability, delivery times and order status.
• Other administration work and support to the Supply Chain Organization
What we are looking for
You have experience from Master data preferably from the food industry with knowledge about DVH standars and retail trade standards. You also have knowledge of supply chain processes and supply chain costs. As a person you are service minded, likes to collaborate and contributes the team-spirit across functions and countries. You are proactive ensuring early involvement in the process, are accountable and do tasks right from the beginning. The right person for this position will be agile and responsive to support the significant growth potential of the HG markets. You have an inner drive to develop and to do your best every day. Excellent communication skills, spoken and written, in both Swedish (Scandinavian language) and English are a prerequisite.
What we will offer you
We offer you an opportunity to take on an exciting role in a business where you will always be challenged. The Haugen Group offers you an exciting mission in a expansive company. This means working in high speed and tasks that may vary from day to day. You get the opportunity to be a part of a journey, in our new Supply Chain team based in Stockholm, from the beginning. You will work in a low prestige and highly engaged environment. We are also very proud to be certified as a Great place to work.
Apply
Is this the right job for you? Please send your application as soon as possible at the latest 2023-08-15. If you have specific questions that you feel the need to sort out before sending your application, please contact Recruit Partner's consultant Martina Nordberg at +46 73 624 77 24 or email martina.nordberg@recruitpartner.se
.
About Haugen-Gruppen
Haugen-Gruppen is the leading importer, marketer, and distributor of international high-quality brands within the food industry in the Nordics. The group also has a growing share of own brands, with a strategy to further develop this category. The current structure of the group is country-based organizations in Norway, Denmark, Sweden, and Finland with full facilities in all countries, and a lean, Nordic office.
Haugen-Gruppen was founded more than 100 years ago. Genuine passion and curiosity for food and beverage has led the company to work with brands from all over the world. The company currently has a strong presence in Norway, Sweden, Denmark and Finland and supplies supermarkets, service stations, canteens, cafes, gourmet restaurants across the Nordics. The group is known to build strong categories and develop new concepts.
Today, Haugen-Gruppen is a leading Nordic supplier with a total of NOK 2.3 billion in revenue. The Group's mission is to be a leading and preferred supplier in all operating categories with focus on branded products of high quality.
(org.nr 559157-4826) Kontakt
Martina Nordberg martina.nordberg@recruitpartner.se 073-624 77 24 Jobbnummer
8018155