Master Data Manager to Atlas Copco in Stockholm
2023-11-08
Transform the data management on a global scale as a Master Data Governance Manager at Atlas Copco in Stockholm!
Atlas Copco Industrial Technique is investing to accelerate supply chain digitalization and creating an insight-driven organization. As Master Data Governance Manager, you 'll pioneer the proactive management of master data, aligning processes, and streamline master data fields across diverse processes and systems globally. Join us and become a vital part of shaping our ongoing sustainable growth!
The Opportunity
We are offering a unique opportunity to shape the future of industries worldwide. We are a driving force behind most major industries, including automotive, electronics, medical research, renewable energy, and infrastructure. Our solutions power progress and we are on a mission for a better tomorrow.
We offer you the opportunity to spearhead a collaborative data journey. Working at Atlas Copco, you are a valued member of a global family, united in our commitment to excellence and progress.
Your Challenge
In the role as Master Data Governance Manager, you will own and drive our efforts to ensure high-quality, consistent, and proactively managed data. In collaboration with business data owners, application owners, and process owners, you will create new decision forums as well as define and implement a robust data governance and operation model.
You will be responsible for more than just data management and will for example also define key performance indicators (KPIs) to measure and enhance master data quality improvements. You will operate at a strategic and tactical level, combining your visionary outlook with hands-on pragmatism. You deliver incremental measurable progress, creating business value with each improvement.
The Team and Workplace
Atlas Copco Industrial Technique is part of a global network comprising over 9,000 employees and you report to the business area VP IS/IT, Steven van Riel. You will be part of various forums and communities, championing master data topics, standardizing best practices, and enhancing business operations. Our office is in Nacka, Stockholm, which are also the headquarters of the Atlas Copco Group and we follow a remote hybrid policy, working three days at the office per week.
About You
We are looking for an analytical and self-driven individual with excellent communication and networking skills. Your ability to build relationships and drive results is crucial in this role. You are a strategic and tactical thinker, adept at both overarching perspectives and intricate details.
You have a proven track record in Data Governance and Master Data Management, encompassing strategies, life-cycle management, and a range of services and capabilities. This coupled with robust project management expertise, experience of global companies, and familiarity with SAP and/or Salesforce is positive. Further, you are fluent in English and are open to travel as part of the role.
Let 's Connect!
