Master Data Coordinator
2023-07-04
As a Master Data Coordinator at BAT Fiedler & Lundgren you will be a part of a global team.
The purpose of this role is to create, release and maintain ingredient specifications and product recipes for oral nicotine/tobacco products. Both in BAT's Global SAP system TaO as well as in reporting system Handel. The role is within the Oral Product Deployment Team.
Essential Requirements:
Prior work experience in production, technology, quality and /or product.
Prior experience of oral tobacco/oral nicotine products, ingredients and production processes.
Prior SAP experience.
Good PC skills.
Good communication skills both written and verbal.
Fluent in English both written and verbal.
Special skills:
Careful, independent, and structured in ways of working
Ability to plan and prioritize work
Ability to identify detailed relationships
Good analytical thinking
Strong teamwork and reliabiliy
Great attention to detail
Please note that your application needs to be written in English.
WE ARE BAT
At BAT we are committed to our Purpose of creating A Better Tomorrow. This is what drives our people and our passion for innovation. See what is possible for you at BAT.
Global Top Employer with 53,000 BAT people across more than 180 markets
Brands sold in over 200 markets, made in 44 factories in 42 countries
Newly established Tech Hubs building world-class capabilities for innovation in 4 strategic locations
Diversity leader in the Financial Times and International Women's Day Best Practice winner
Seal Award winner - one of 50 most sustainable companies
BELONGING, ACHIEVING, TOGETHER
Collaboration, diversity and teamwork underpin everything we do here at BAT. We know that collaborating with colleagues from different backgrounds is what makes us stronger and best prepared to meet our business goals. Come bring your difference! Så ansöker du
